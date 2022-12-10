Written with a red marker pen in a child's shaky hand on a whiteboard at the team workshop back in 2003, one of the lofty sporting goals of Lewis Bates finally has come to fruition.
"My dream is to play for the Socceroos and go to the ARC and win the championship," its says. "My dream is to win the World Cup."
He can now tick one of those boxes. The others could be a little more speculative.
A highly promising first-grade centre midfielder for the Monaro Panthers as a teenager, the youngest son of four-time national champion Neal Bates took the big step of abandoning his soccer dreams and followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Harry, into rallying.
And in Coffs Harbour two weekends ago, that national rally championship dream finally happened for Lewis Bates.
The Bates siblings were the two prime title contenders going into the final round of the Australian Rally Championship on late November, with 25-year-old Lewis holding a 31-point series lead by virtue of Harry having car trouble and failing to finish in a previous round.
Much as they had in the past few years, the brothers had dominated the 2022 season in the identical, beautifully prepared Toyota Yaris all-wheel drive rally cars built at their father's workshop in Canberra.
The Coffs calculations were clear cut: Harry Bates had to go all-out and finish first in both rounds - with each day's competition points tallied separately - to win the title.
And as expected the reigning champion gave it everything, winning day one and then leading most of day two before he crashed heavily into a tree just two stages before the finish.
Lewis Bates and his co-driver Anthony O'Loughlin then only had to hold his position on the road - as he had carefully calculated before the rally - to win the national title for the first time. It was the first time in 54-year history of the Australian Rally Championship that three members of the same family had won the title.
But Lewis remembered the uneasy feeling in the pit of his stomach when he rounded the corner in the forest to find his brother and co-driver John McCarthy standing by the side of the road at the crash site, holding an "OK" sign and giving the thumbs up.
"They [the driver and co-driver] both looked okay at the time which was reassuring but then I got a phone call from Dad [Neal Bates] when we finished the stage saying that they were both going to hospital," Lewis Bates said.
"It made me feel quite sick because I knew how fast that corner was [where the crash happened].
"But there was still a few stages to go so we just had to reset and keep our minds on the job.
"Harry and I are massive competitors and we always want to beat each other but never, ever like that, not when it's your brother and your team-mate."
Harry's Yaris had slid off the bend at around 100km/h - "I picked up the throttle just a few seconds too early", he explained later - down an embankment and clobbered a tree side-on hard enough to snap the car's steel rollcage right near the driver's head. The impact concussed his co-driver, who briefly passed out.
Lewis Bates finished the rally with the fastest time in the final Power Stage in the centre of Coffs Harbour - like his father, he has a knack for finding increments of extra speed on tarmac rally stages - and paid tribute to the Canberra team which had built and engineered such a dominant car.
While it's the driver and co-driver who share the glory, gravel rallying is intrinsically a team sport. Success only comes from a stable, experienced team which prepares the car well, can tweak it between service stops to suit changing conditions and make rapid running repairs on the fly.
Australia's newest rally champion says he always aims for a driving style which is "neat, tidy and fast" and his 100 per cent finishing record this season bears that out.
In closed test sessions, the speeds and times of the two brothers are so close that there's barely a tenth of second between them - but there are subtle differences.
"When you watch the in-car [footage], Harry is a little bit more aggressive in his braking than me. But the difference is minimal," Lewis said.
The switch to the new GR Yaris rally car, with its better aerodynamic package and curious squared-off wheel guards, this season has played into Lewis's hands.
"The GR Yaris has a lower centre of gravity, a longer wheelbase which means the rear end is more stable which I really like; for sure, it suits my driving style more than the old car," he said.
"But saying that, before Coffs I made a decision before the rally, given how rough we knew the roads would be and how dusty it would be, to add just a little bit of caution to try and avoid basically breaking the car or making a mistake," he said.
While the Bates team and their Yaris cars have enjoyed a window of dominance in the Australian championship over the past few years, there's the full realisation that this won't last.
"Next year is going to be a tough year; we are going to have to work harder than ever. Everyone's getting quicker. But that's good, it's pushing us and improving us," he said.
