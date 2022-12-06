A young woman who attended the Spilt Milk festival in Canberra has died of meningococcal.
NSW Health issued a statement saying a "woman in her late teens has died from meningococcal disease".
Meningococcal Australia said the 18-year-old from the South Coast died in Canberra after attending Spilt Milk on November 26.
ACT Health previously put out a warning about the case, and said it was contacting high-risk close contacts of the woman, who was being treated in Canberra Hospital.
Anyone who attended the festival is being urged to look out for symptoms.
This includes the sudden onset of fever, headache, neck stiffness, joint pain, a rash of red-purple spots or bruises, dislike of bright lights, nausea or vomiting.
Symptoms that may be present in young children include irritability, difficulty waking, high-pitched crying and refusal to eat.
Not all of the symptoms may be present at once.
The disease is now uncommon due to vaccination. Children under five and people aged 15 to 25 are at the greatest risk of contracting the disease.
