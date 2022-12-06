Thank you Elizabeth Lee for calling out the bottomless money pit that is Canberra's light rail.
From what I've observed it's not fast, it's not well patronised, it significantly disrupts the flow of other vehicular traffic, it services far fewer stops per 10 kilometres than buses, and commuter parking near the stops is non existent. Where is the value for money in this?
The proposed extension to Woden would be bad enough, but the long-term plan for further extensions over the next 25 years just boggles the mind. 25 years (and more) of roadworks and wasted money for a transport system done far more efficiently and effectively by a large bus network; is that a future anyone can look forward to?
Lessons have to be learned. It's time to kill this never-ending cash-burning vanity project.
Far more than scrapping light rail to Woden is needed by Canberra Liberals if the party is to win the 2024 election.
When measured against any environmental, economic and transport criteria, the light rail project should never have begun. It did, first because Canberra Liberals failed to offer their alternative in time for sound comparison, and secondly because Canberra Liberals were largely seen, even by Liberal voters as inept.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee now states what opponents of light rail have said for almost a decade; that the billions of dollars earmarked for light rail would be better spent on nurses, teachers, affordable housing and proper maintenance of local basic services. This is a relatively easy argument to win, but it is far from the only matter which voters will consider in 2024.
To win an ACT election, Canberra Liberals will have to shed their image of a socially conservative party, dogged by infighting. Perhaps they will also need support from sound independents.
But with almost two years to argue the case, and with some $3 billion to free up for a more flexible and timely type of public transport and numerous other services, the party has at least the basis of a successful campaign.
I wish to disagree with Mr Stefaniak's recent comment (Letters, December 1) that the current Liberals don't stand for anything and that's why they keep coming second in elections.
The Liberal Party stands for the 1950s. Recognising climate change and other scientifically proven occurrences wouldn't make them Labor-lite as he suggests. It would drag them into the 20th century and perhaps eventually the 21st.
Mr Stefaniak suggests that nuclear power is the solution to our energy problems. The CSIRO, which apparently has a few people who know their stuff, concluded that nuclear energy is too expensive to replace our current energy sources.
In fact numerous articles I've read suggest it's the second most expensive form of energy. The Liberals are also apparently awaiting the invention of amazing new energy sources like clean coal, something that doesn't exist and never will.
Mr Stefaniak goes on to praise the Nationals and suggests they stand for something. This is the party which has announced that they'll oppose the Voice to Parliament without having seen any legislation. Just saying no is apparently something to aspire to.
Liberal ideology is now outdated and irrelevant. Liberal ideology 101; all unions are evil, anyone on welfare is a liability and everyone should pay for their own health and education. Thinking that way I hope they find the opposition benches comfortable.
It's fraught to be comparing eras in cricket as Eric Hunter demonstrates (Letters, November 5). Steve Smith competes in a vastly different, vastly more scrutinised and far more high pressured environment than Don Bradman.
There are dozens of new countries, teams, financial pressures, off-field requirements, and constant scrutiny - none of which Bradman encountered. There are also better grounds, better equipment, better tactics and better cameras.
In Bradman's day Australia was a monoculture with total support from his countrymen, and a sympathetic, if not cloying, press. Under modern conditions, where millions would rather watch baseball, basketball and soccer, Bradman and Smith would be at least equals. Here and now, Smith gets the treatment, just like Scott Morrison.
The only difference between them is that Bradman, a Mason, was also an unpleasant anti-Catholic bigot. Recall his treatment of Clarrie Grimmett and Keith Miller.
No-nonsense Ian Chappell called Bradman a "vindictive little bastard", whose teammates would rather go to a funeral than go to a pub with Bradman.
That alone would put Smith clearly on top in comparison.
Jack Kershaw's (Letters, December 5) suggestion the government could just sell land for $80,000 is bordering on ludicrous. As soon as the government sells said land for that price the person is then sitting on land worth $500,000.
The market sets the price of land, not the government. I'm pretty sure most Canberra ratepayers would not be in favour of handing people half a million dollars.
Rates would have to go up even to cover the lost revenue from selling land at market rates. Yes, we do need policies to put downward pressure on housing costs but it seems the economy is going to do that because of inaction at the federal level.
As for sprawl, the more town centres we build the more services and infrastructure that needs to be maintained.
That also means rates have to go up even more. We would also have to be prepared for greater traffic congestion.
It is disappointing the CIT board chair is not prepared to offer information about the costs of having two CIT CEOs and the changes made to these arrangements over time ("CIT quiet on potential salary double-up", canberratimes.com.au, December 4). CIT is an ACT public asset, supported by territory and federal funds and other forms of assistance.
Ratepayers and taxpayers should not have to wait for an assembly estimates committee, opposition querying or an FOI request to deliver basic information linked to the management and costs of CIT's day-to-day operations. The chair's reluctance to be transparent unfortunately would suggest to many that she too is putting party and government interests ahead of the public interest.
The government is considering a move to attract teenagers into the military to stall falling ADF numbers. In the last two world wars teens would lie about their ages in order to enlist. There is a grave of a 15 year old at Normandy. I joined the navy at 17. This says two things. Firstly there is a lack of foresight in recruitment application. Secondly, among the teen group, service for one's country is not part of the current culture. Teens would rather kill people in video games than actually serve on the front line.
I refer to Graham Downie's letter about snails' penchant for mail (Letters, December 5). Snails in one's letterbox can certainly be a problem, particularly when they consume the "amount due" on an invoice, or render a legal document unusable.
However, snails in homeowners' letterboxes are only part of the problem. They are also apparently in the facilities that Australia Post uses to store the mail prior to delivery.
I know this because many, many times I have heard the postie deliver mail to my letterbox; immediately extracted the mail from the letterbox; and found the mail to be already partly consumed by snails.
My repeated entreaties to Australia Post have been a complete waste of time. Presumably, they either think I have snails in my letterbox that are quicker than Speedy Gonzales (a species that, to my knowledge, has never been documented, even by the likes of David Attenborough), or they are unwilling to do something about the snails at their end of the process.
Either way, not a helpful response from Australia Post.
Ian Morison (Letters, December 5) considers the Albanese government's failure to deliver a promised $275 per annum decrease in energy bills a greater evil than Scott Morrison's largely secretive self-appointment to five ministries.
In other words, Mr Morison regards a saving of $5.29 per week as more important than Scott Morrison's flying in the face of democracy.
It seems to me that Mr Morison is a sad exemplar of extreme "only me and only my money" capitalism.
Ian Morison (Letters, December 5) accused PM Albanese of "egregious misrepresentation, especially hurtful to the poor" in promising to lower power bills. My understanding is that the promise was not expected to bear fruit until 2025. Albo has only been in for seven months.
The research showing Scott Morrison was the single biggest factor driving Labor's election win must qualify as the least surprising revelation of the year, if not decade.
What an insightful and compassionate reflection from Fr Peter Day (Letters, December 12). We should all, regardless of our backgrounds, bring humanity to bear and debate the Voice on its merits and real facts, rather than on historically ingrained prejudice.
Glossy pictures of a new stadium on the Civic pool site seem to assume that the whole site bounded by Constitution Avenue, Allara Street, Parkes Way and Coranderrk Street is all owned by the ACT government. But hasn't the government sold off some of the blocks surrounding the actual pool?
Only days after the federal government lost its right to meddle in our affairs, with the repeal of the so-called Andrews bill, we invite the prime minister to influence our government's planning process with the new Civic stadium push sent to the PM.
I disagree with C Perryman (Letters, December 6). Having been a victim of Linda Hurley's public singing I found her rendition of repeated choruses from You are my Sunshine at the charity where I volunteered embarrassing.
Australia has unprecedented debt, some of it due to the Coalition overpayment to employers who made self-determined claims for JobKeeper during the pandemic and then made huge profits. Why can't retrospective legislation be passed to have this money paid back? Why does business get a special pass?
I recently had cause to drive to Deakin and return via Charnwood. A radio announcer was discussing attracting overseas visitors to Canberra, "our beautiful city, the bush capital". He should look again. We have degenerated into the scrub city. Sad. Whatever the reason.
Who's responsible for Robodebt? It's apparently not DHS or DSS. So who "the bloody hell" is it? (with "apologies" to Scott Morrison.)
Dr Ronald Campbell asks how good is his idea to give ACT servants their own pothole to fix. Pure genius, I say. Thousands of holes filled just like that, on the same day to boot.
