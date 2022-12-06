The government is considering a move to attract teenagers into the military to stall falling ADF numbers. In the last two world wars teens would lie about their ages in order to enlist. There is a grave of a 15 year old at Normandy. I joined the navy at 17. This says two things. Firstly there is a lack of foresight in recruitment application. Secondly, among the teen group, service for one's country is not part of the current culture. Teens would rather kill people in video games than actually serve on the front line.