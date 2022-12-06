The Canberra Times
Liberals are right to want to fill in the light rail money pit

By Letters to the Editor
December 7 2022 - 5:30am
The ACT Liberals have reignited the light rail debate by saying that if elected they would not extend the line to Woden. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

Thank you Elizabeth Lee for calling out the bottomless money pit that is Canberra's light rail.

