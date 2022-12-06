Tim Cornforth needed a break from the rugby world.
He'd gone from a sevens circuit operating at breakneck speed into New Zealand's provincial competition and then a head coaching role in Canberra.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Cornforth took a step back. He needed to rediscover his purpose.
He did so inside his family home and within the four walls of a Phillip gym.
Now the time is right for Cornforth to step back into the ACT rugby ranks as the Brumbies' Super W attack coach.
He joins Scott Fava's coaching staff alongside Mick Burrows, who returns for a fourth season as forwards coach, while strength and conditioning coach Ryan Connell crosses codes after six years with the Canberra Raiders.
"You just have to find what your passion is. I've always played and then I coached very early after retiring," Cornforth said.
"You just have to learn a bit more about yourself and what your purpose is, and now I've set that up with my family and the business here.
"I didn't want to waste my knowledge that I've learnt here in Canberra, especially from Laurie Fisher, Dan McKellar, Bernie [Stephen Larkham], and Hoops [Dan Hooper].
"These guys are mentors, so why not give it back here in Canberra instead of going somewhere else?
"I've taken a step back from the rugby world. I've been coaching and running my business here in Canberra.
"A lot of the girls in the Super Rugby squad have been training with me individually, one-on-one, just to get better whether it's in the gym or just upskilling. Why not do it in a group and a team environment now? I'm just happy to be back.
"We want each other to be accountable for what we want on the field. Hopefully they express themselves that way and we get the best out of them, and they get the best out of me."
A new-look Brumbies squad has effectively been split into three cohorts for pre-season training, with players spread across Canberra, Sydney and Wagga Wagga.
The entire group trains together in Canberra once a week, with sessions also taking place in Sydney and Wagga Wagga for the players based outside the capital, before the squad is cut down ahead of the season proper.
From that point training will all be run in Canberra as the Brumbies prepare for a season-opening trip to Nadi to face the Fijiana Drua on March 25. Assignments don't come much tougher than the reigning champions in their first real home game.
Yet Cornforth is relishing the chance to return to coaching after a trip to see Sharni Williams play in the World Cup in New Zealand led to a chance meeting with Wallaroos assistant Fava, who was about to take the reins in Canberra.
"Scotty Fava, a good teammate of mine from back in the day when we used to put the boots on, he had a question," Cornforth said.
"I thought about it for a long time. I spoke to the boss, which is my wife, and she was happy and excited. My daughter's excited as well so that means a lot.
"I can't explain it, I'm genuinely excited to give back, not just to the ACT but to women in sport. It's a passion of mine."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
