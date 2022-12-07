More seriously Northern Territory Nationals senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price took personal aim at Linda Burney, the Minister for Indigenous Affairs. Burney, Price said, was a privileged and out of touch city-dweller who toured remote and poverty-stricken Indigenous communities "dripping with Gucci". Burney deflected the personal attack on her, though it must have stung, by emphasising her own impoverished background, saying that she didn't take things personally. She did, however, reflect that "there's going to be many nasty things said" during the public contest over the proposed referendum over the Voice to Parliament. If that is the case that is unfortunate because there is never any excuse for nastiness in politics.