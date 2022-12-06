Remember the sight of Cedric Dubler screaming in Ash Moloney's ear as they came around the bend of a Tokyo athletics track? Kiefer Brennan does.
Those two decathletes who rose from obscurity to capture the hearts of Australians during the Olympic Games are the men this teenager from Canberra plans to emulate.
"I want to follow in their footsteps," Brennan said. "It would be great to represent Australia and take on the rest of the world for Australia."
But first, before Brennan can realise an ambition of wearing green and gold on the sport's biggest stage, comes the matter of the Australian all schools championships.
The 16-year-old Marist College student is about to fly to Adelaide to compete with more than 1300 of the nation's brightest young athletes at SA Athletics Stadium from Friday.
Among them may be a generation of athletes bound to represent Australia at the Brisbane Olympic Games in 2032.
In their midst is Brennan, whose sights are locked on gold medals in long jump, high jump, and 100 metre sprint.
But there's something else you need to know about this teenager: "I'm also a decathlete, so I'll be doing one of those the week after".
"It makes it a lot harder, doing individual events at a high level, as a decathlete doing all 10," Brennan said.
Imagine being a schoolkid balancing study with training for not just one event, but the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400m, 110m hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1500m.
"My favourite would be long jump," Brennan said.
Got a least favourite?
"Ah, the 400m and the 1500m. Because vomiting after 400m and the distance running over 1500m is not the best," Brennan grinned.
"It probably started from Little A's, doing all the events all the time. My parents put me into Little A's when I was eight.
"I stuck with Little A's, and at about the age of 12 I was winning ACT events and thought I was doing quite well. I stuck with it and kept training.
"I'm just focused on athletics now. I used to do AFL and cricket a few years ago, but doing decathlon takes up a lot of time so I don't have time to do the others. I train six or seven days each week and training goes for one to three hours each day.
"It does make it hard finding time to study for school, but you need that discipline and that dedication."
Because the experience of nationals and doing your best is "pretty good", Brennan says, "but the goal is to medal".
Brennan starts rattling off his best efforts - 6.90m for long jump, 1.85m for high jump, and 11.50s for the 100m - and you get the sense he is desperate to close the gap on national benchmarks.
"I'm quite excited and ready to keep going in nationals and hopefully get a medal," Brennan said.
Mark Sills' under 16 high jump record of 2.14m has stood for 30 years as of this week, Christopher Noffke's long jump mark of 7.38 for this age group has stood since November 2003, while Gout Gout set a new national under 16 record in 10.67s last year.
Brennan may yet close the gap this week, and few could discount the possibility of him one day following in Moloney and Dubler's footsteps.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
