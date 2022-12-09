The Canberra Times
Review

Success, failure and resilience: the formative years of Robert Menzies

By Frank Bongiorno
December 10 2022 - 12:00am
The formative years of one of Australia's great national leaders. Cover image from The Young Menzies

There is a brief note in the Papers of Sir Robert Menzies in the National Library of Australia, handwritten by John Curtin and addressed to "Dear Bob" - it is to Menzies, by this time a backbencher, and dated 7 November, 1941. Curtin told him that in a cable he had received from Winston Churchill, the British prime minister had concluded his observations with the message: "Give my regards to Mr Menzies. I am so glad he is on your War Council". "I thought you would like to know that," Curtin added. There is courtesy here, although not intimacy. Curtin is "John", not "Jack", even if Menzies was "Bob". But the voluminous writings on Robert Menzies and John Curtin are agreed on one thing: that their relations were cordial and courteous.

