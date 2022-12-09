There is a brief note in the Papers of Sir Robert Menzies in the National Library of Australia, handwritten by John Curtin and addressed to "Dear Bob" - it is to Menzies, by this time a backbencher, and dated 7 November, 1941. Curtin told him that in a cable he had received from Winston Churchill, the British prime minister had concluded his observations with the message: "Give my regards to Mr Menzies. I am so glad he is on your War Council". "I thought you would like to know that," Curtin added. There is courtesy here, although not intimacy. Curtin is "John", not "Jack", even if Menzies was "Bob". But the voluminous writings on Robert Menzies and John Curtin are agreed on one thing: that their relations were cordial and courteous.
It would be a trivial point except that the declining civility of political discourse in our own times should alert us that such matters are not to be treated lightly. It is not, however, necessarily the most important factor to consider in their relations. Party politics of the 1940s, more than our own, depended on wider movements and forces. Curtin was the de facto leader of a complex and fractious movement, not merely of a few dozen members of parliament who assembled, from time to time, in the sheep paddocks of Canberra.
Menzies, too, led a party that came into being, in part, through actions undertaken by powerful business and media interests but also the mobilisation of a large constituency of dissatisfied citizens in the 1930s. Any consideration of these two leaders and the relationship between them needs to keep this wider context in view. By leaving aside such complexity, it would be easy - too easy - to present Menzies and Curtin as contrasting representatives of two traditions in Australian politics and society, the liberal and the socialist, the middle class and the working class, Scots Presbyterian and Irish Catholic. It is true that they occupy very different places in collective memory.
Interestingly, in each case that collective memory has a foundation document. For Menzies, it is a radio broadcast delivered in May 1942, The Forgotten People. For Curtin, it is an article written for the Melbourne afternoon newspaper, the Herald, published on 27 December 1941 under the title "The Task Ahead" - now usually recalled as Curtin's appeal to America. Moments such as these, and their legacy in ink and memory, give rise to myths and legends. Menzies's broadcast has come to be understood as prefiguring the political appeal that would eventually bring him back to power and sustain him in office. But The Forgotten People was not a major event in its time, and there is no evidence of the phrase itself resonating widely. The Age's brief report of the broadcast did not use the phrase 'forgotten people' even once: it framed the talk as a defence of 'the middle class'. Other commentary referred to a 'forgotten group'. The broadcast has acquired its significance through subsequent mythologising and historicising.
Curtin's article made a bigger splash but it was a messy one: it attracted a chorus of critics at home and abroad. Neither Winston Churchill nor the leader of the nation to which it appealed, Franklin D Roosevelt, sent fan mail. But Curtin's article has also been mythologised as a turn to the United States, even when we have abundant evidence that Curtin spent much of the remainder of his life seeking to strengthen Australia's relationship with Britain.
Both men are today well regarded as national leaders. We seem to have become ever more attached to lists and rankings over the past few decades and that habit has extended to Australian prime ministers. Menzies and Curtin were both wartime prime ministers, which one might argue allows for comparison; yet they each faced a distinctive set of circumstances, Menzies's leadership ending before Pearl Harbor, Curtin's coinciding with the period of the war in the Pacific. And how does one compare a short wartime prime ministership such as Curtin's, with a long one such as Menzies's, undertaken mainly in an era of peace while haunted by the prospect of another war?
Nonetheless, few would doubt that both of these leaders would be considered in the front rank of Australian prime ministers. Even the harshest of Curtin's critics among the historians in recent years, the late John Hirst, conceded that his critique of Curtin's leadership-which he founded partly on the claim that he lacked physical courage-would not lead to his downgrading him far in the ranking of prime ministers. He doubted his greatness, but not that he deserved admiration for what he was able to achieve in difficult circumstances.
According to Menzies's testimony, in the years they faced one another across the chamber, they met and spoke regularly and Curtin, with his philosophical turn of mind, 'loved nothing more than a personal discussion which had no particular relationship to the "business before the House"'. In that forum and elsewhere, Menzies thought him 'a good and effective speaker; not, perhaps, a great one'. But he admired Curtin's parliamentary speechmaking enough to tell him he thought it a pity he read typed statements in the House as often as he did
Reading between the lines, I think that Menzies was, to some extent, taken in by Curtin. Menzies was certainly on to Chifley's methods, for he accuses him-with some justice, I think-of "a sort of nave vanity; that he hoped to be underestimated, with advantage". Yet was Curtin not also playing a game of his kind; one that he, too, played to his advantage? I hesitate to make too much of modern comparisons, but I'd suggest that the prime ministership fell to John Curtin in 1941 in a manner that, in one respect, bears some comparison with how it fell to Scott Morrison in 2018. The precious parcel ended up in the hands of Curtin, of Morrison, but mysteriously neither appeared to have had anything to do with putting it there. John Edwards challenges the interpretation of Curtin as the reluctant leader, and I am inclined to agree with him. The reluctant leader is part of the myth of "Saint Jack", and Curtin played it to his advantage, just as the mythmakers have subsequently played it to the advantage of his reputation.
Curtin would prove an effective leader of a nation at war. The new government did not make any major changes to Australia's strategic approach at first, but the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor would be transformative. Curtin built intelligently on foundations laid by the Menzies government of 1939-41. His government expanded the welfare state, it committed to full employment based on Keynesian economics, and it greatly expanded government control over fiscal and monetary policy. In each instance, however, the old government had prefigured the actions of the new. The Menzies government, with Curtin's encouragement, had introduced child endowment in 1941 as a first wartime instalment on the expansion of social security.
Australia's prosperity in the long Menzies era rested in part on the rapid industrialisation and mobilisation of the war years. It also relied on policies of post-war reconstruction that probably only a Labor government could have delivered in quite the way it did; Menzies admitted as much in relation to the immigration scheme. The economic and social order that emerged in the 1950s and early 1960s still owed something to the dynamic of Menzies's wartime relationship with Curtin, and the legacies of Labor's post- Depression economic and social vision.
