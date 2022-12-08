The much-loved The Canberra Times Carols by Candlelight will be held this Saturday.
The Canberra Times is partnering with the Woden Valley Youth Choir to ensure the carols can be presented on Stage 88, and that such a special part of the countdown to Christmas does not fall by the wayside.
There'a special Songbook for the 2022 The Canberra Times Carols by Candlelight in Friday's printed edition of the paper.
You can also download the songbook here (13MB PDF).
The carols, presented by Woden Valley Youth Choir, will be held on Stage 88, Commonwealth Park from 7pm, Saturday, December 10.
