Parts of Calvary Hospital evacuated after electrical roof cavity fire

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated December 6 2022 - 7:04pm, first published 3:20pm
Calvary Hospital was on fire at midday Tuesday, forcing evacuated patients to wait outside. Pictures supplied

Some staff and patients at Calvary Hospital in Bruce were evacuated because of a fire near an operating theatre, ACT emergency services say.

