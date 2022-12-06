Some staff and patients at Calvary Hospital in Bruce were evacuated because of a fire near an operating theatre, ACT emergency services say.
Calvary Hospital has asked no one to attend the emergency services department unless in an "extreme health emergency".
Wait times at the Canberra Hospital emergency department were reportedly four to five hours on Tuesday afternoon.
An image provided by a patient showed people waiting outside, some sitting on chairs while wearing gowns and attached to IV drips.
ACT Health has confirmed Calvary Maternity Services is on bypass to the Centenary Hospital for Women and Children.
The Emergency Services Agency said there was a small electrical fire in a roof cavity in the operating theatre complex of the Xavier Building, also known as Building 4.
The fire started about 12.30pm and activated an internal fire sprinkler system, Calvary said.
"ACT Ambulance Services have placed Calvary on bypass and will transport patients to Canberra Hospital," it said.
An Aranda resident told The Canberra Times she was in the emergency ward when patients and staff were evacuated.
"When the fire alarm sounded, we were evacuated from the emergency section, even everyone in the beds as well as the people waiting outside in the chairs," she said.
"The people in the beds were evacuated into the ambulance bay."
Just before 5.30pm, and almost five hours after part of the hospital caught fire, ACT Health confirmed the incident was still being addressed.
"There has been some disruption to services [and] we ask the community to be patient with Calvary staff while they continue responding to the incident," it said on social media.
"Mary Potter Circuit is now open to access other services on the campus, Calvary Private Hospital services are operating as normal."
A Calvary Hospital spokesperson did not verify these claims.
They previously said the fire was extinguished by firefighters.
"Fire crews have extinguished a small fire at the Calvary Public Hospital Bruce's operating theatre complex," they said.
"No patients or staff have been injured however, in line with our emergency protocols, all within the vicinity of the fire have been safely evacuated."
The ESA said it was notified of the fire at 12.48pm.
ACT Health said on social media while the emergency department was open, it asks "that you only attend if your need for care [is urgent]".
"There are other options for less urgent care."
This includes your GP, a Walk-in Centre and the Canberra After Hours Locum Medical Services on 1300 422 567.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
