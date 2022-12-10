The Canberra Times
Harry Potter fans listen to Audible audiobooks for one billion hours

December 11 2022 - 12:30am
Harry Potter fans line up for the next instalment outside a bookshop in 2003. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Potter fans have listened to the audiobooks of the fantasy series for more than one billion hours on Audible, it has been announced.

