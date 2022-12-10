A developer has proposed a 500-apartment complex in the Belconnen district in an attempt to more than triple the number of dwellings mapped out for the site.
The proposal, and a lack of transparency around who is developing the block, has the local community council concerned.
A community consultation period is underway for the Lawson development, which includes "approximately 500 build-to-rent apartments of exceptional standard", the planning documents state.
The Suburban Land Agency released the RZ5-zoned site, known as block 1, section 51 Lawson, earlier this year with a provision for 66 to 150 residential dwellings.
The 9372-square-metre block on Ginninderra Drive sold at auction in June for $16.2 million to SAP Canberra PM Pty Ltd.
Government records at the time listed the company director as Peter Micalos, who is currently developing a 313-apartment complex next to the Belconnen Markets and a hotel in Phillip.
Mr Micalos told The Canberra Times he is no longer involved with the Lawson development.
Canberra Town Planning is conducting the community consultation on behalf of the developer, but would not confirm who is behind the proposal.
Belconnen Community Council deputy chair Glen Hyde said he had concerns with a 500-unit complex being proposed on a site earmarked for no more than 150 dwellings.
"For us, on face value, it just seems to be unsupportable from a community perspective," he said.
"We don't want to get into a situation where we turn these areas into possible ghettos in 20, 30, 40 years' time."
Mr Hyde also said it was "particularly weird" that there was currently "no identifiable entity, let alone an individual, that we can point to" regarding the proposal.
The development proposal follows a recent string of projects across Canberra where a developer has sought to increase dwelling limits.
In November, a 76-apartment complex was proposed for a site in Holt, which the Suburban Land Agency sold with a 30-dwelling limit.
Meanwhile developer JWLand has proposed 550 residential units and 335 build-to-rent units on a site sold by the Suburban Land Agency with a 550-dwelling limit.
The developer said the additional 335 homes are in place of a commercial component, originally planned to be offices and retail space.
Both developments are in the community consultation phase and formal development applications have not yet been submitted.
Mr Hyde said the proposal followed a pattern of recent applications across Canberra.
"It seems to be a bit of a practice by developers at the moment," he said.
"They go in and they acquire land with a recommendation from government that it holds X amount of dwellings and then suddenly they turn up with plans that are well in excess of that."
A spokesperson from the Suburban Land Agency said developers "can meet the dwelling yield" provided, however planning controls allow a range of possible development outcomes.
"Further consideration of the development opportunities on site is allowable within the permissible uses applicable to the zoning which then may be considered by a developer as part of the development approval process through the planning authority," the spokesperson said.
The pre-development application documents state the project will have a focus on "green travel options" for future residents.
This includes electric vehicle charging, as stipulated by the Suburban Land Agency, as well as a car-share fleet and bicycle hub.
There will be no commercial uses included in the development, however a large, open courtyard on the ground floor is planned for resident use.
Ten affordable dwellings are also included in the plans, as required by the Suburban Land Agency at the time of sale.
An online consultation session is being held on Thursday, December 15.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
