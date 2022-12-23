Year in pictures: January 2022

Protesters celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy with a march from Civic, while children under 12 were finally approved to get the COVID vaccine.
Kids returned to school after a broken year of learning in 2021, while the Old Parliament House door was set alight - causing millions of dollars' worth of damage.
Anti-vaccine and sovereign citizen campaigners allegedly deliberately set the facade alight during their protests.
Meanwhile, the ACT Brumbies put the finishing touches on their preseason.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.