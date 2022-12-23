The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Year in pictures: January 2022

December 24 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Protesters celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy with a march from Civic, while children under 12 were finally approved to get the COVID vaccine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.