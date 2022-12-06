19-year-old man arrested for firearm offences, after neighbour allegedly yelled at his dog

ACT police have arrested a 19-year-old man after he allegedly brandished a firearm at his neighbour, reportedly yelled at his dog.
Police said they received reports of the altercation at about 6.40pm on Tuesday, in the front yard of a Calwell residence.
The man allegedly produced a black handgun and a tyre iron before he fled the scene.
Officers located him in Hume soon after and took him to the ACT Watch House, before locating the tyre iron and firearm at his home, and seizing the firearm.
The man has been charged with two counts of possessing an offensive weapon with intent and the unauthorised possession of a firearm.
He will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Police have reminded the community that there is a permanent firearms amnesty in Canberra.
People can surrender firearms to police without penalty, for registration, sale or destruction.
Anyone wanting to arrange surrender of firearms or firearm-related items can make an appointment with the ACT Firearms Registry here.
