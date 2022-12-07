A new biodiversity council, made of leading experts and Indigenous leaders, will aim to find solutions to Australia's diminishing unique animal and plant species and ecosystems.
Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek will launch the council, based at the Univeristy of Melbourne and funded by philanthropic grants, on Wednesday night.
"Australia is one of the world's 17 'megadiverse' countries. We're determined to stay that way and protect our unique plants and animals," she said in a statement.
"One of my first decisions as Minister was to declare a goal of zero extinctions. But to achieve that government needs to work hand in hand with scientists, advocates, First Nations and the community."
The biodiversity think-tank, made up of experts from 11 Australian universities, will aim to find solutions to the crisis of declining local plants, animals, and ecosystems, shaping public policy.
University of Melbourne Vice-Chancellor, Professor Duncan Maskell said the the biodiversity crisis is "an issue of utmost global significance and universities must translate their research and engage widely to help address it".
Executive director of the council, Ilsa Colson said the advisory body will seek to change the ignored crisis of biodiversity loss.
"Biodiversity loss and climate change are the two existential challenges of our time, yet biodiversity loss receives much less attention than the climate crisis," Ms Colson said.
Chief councillor, and former Queensland chief scientist, Professor Hugh Possingham said "there is currently no specialist biodiversity think-tank providing commentary on the adequacy of current policy.
He said the council is "bringing together expertise to support all levels of government and industry to enact solutions, halt extinctions and reverse biodiversity loss".
"The Council will be Australia's voice on biodiversity," Professor Hugh Possingham said.
The creation of the group comes after the release of the State of the Environment report, which found Australia has lost more mammal species than any other continent and continues to have one of the highest rates of species decline among countries in the OECD.
The report also highlighted the need for a holistic approach, including stronger recognition and inclusion of Indigenous knowledge in fighting biodiversity loss and climate change.
Chief councillor Dr Jack Pascoe, a Yuin man and conservation and research manager at the Conservation Ecology Centre said the report "underscores a growing recognition that Australia's biodiversity is declining dangerously fast".
He said this decline has "significant implications for our economy, food systems, health, wellbeing and culture.
"It also highlights the importance of Indigenous knowledge in addressing these challenges. The Biodiversity Council will provide a platform to ensure First Nations voices are heard in advocating for healthy country."
The Albanese government is also set to respond to the Samuel review into the effectiveness of Australia's environmental laws on Thursday.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
