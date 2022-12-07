The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to launch Australia's first Biodiversity Council

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated December 7 2022 - 11:52am, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Plibersek, Minister for the Environment and Water, addresses the National Press Club of Australia for her State of the environment address. Picture by James Croucher

A new biodiversity council, made of leading experts and Indigenous leaders, will aim to find solutions to Australia's diminishing unique animal and plant species and ecosystems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.