While thousands of people protested against federal COVID vaccine mandates, individuals within our city were enduring their own fights. Chris Cairns, the legendary New Zealand international cricketer who only six months earlier suffered a major heart attack and subsequent spinal stroke that left him in a wheelchair, was diagnosed with bowel cancer.
Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins spoke of new politics and real cultural change at the National Press Club, while Anthony McDonald and other publicans across the region were counting down the days until COVID restrictions were lifted.
In sport, kickboxer Chris Burridge was working hard in preparation for his Pandemonium Fight Night on February 19.
