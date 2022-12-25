The Canberra Times
February 2022 | The Canberra Times year in pictures

By The Canberra Times
December 26 2022 - 5:30am
While thousands of people protested against federal COVID vaccine mandates, individuals within our city were enduring their own fights. Chris Cairns, the legendary New Zealand international cricketer who only six months earlier suffered a major heart attack and subsequent spinal stroke that left him in a wheelchair, was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

