The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Handmade Market opens Friday for three days of Christmas shopping

Updated December 7 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbateman jewellery label Murphy and Me will be at the market. Picture supplied

There are so many options to put under the tree or in the stocking for Christmas at the three-day Canberra Handmade Market, which opens on Friday at Exhibition Park in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.