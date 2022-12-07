Canberra Handmade Market opens Friday for three days of Christmas shopping

There are so many options to put under the tree or in the stocking for Christmas at the three-day Canberra Handmade Market, which opens on Friday at Exhibition Park in Canberra.
The big December market will have everything from fashion to art to jewellery to plants and textiles and even a present for the pooch. There will also be toys, furniture, ceramics and more.
The Sunday Low Sensory Hour is also back from 9am on Sunday, with fewer people, lower lights and quieter shopping. Register for a free ticket via eventbrite.com.au. The link is here.
The much-loved gourmet food and wine hall will also be back in the Coorong pavilion. Graze your way around the food hall or have a rest with a coffee and bite to eat.
General entry to the park is also free. Opening hours are:
More details on the market and parking and public transport options are here.
