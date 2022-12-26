The shockwaves of Russia's invasion of Ukraine were being felt around the world. Canberrans made their sentiments about the unfolding war known with a number of vigils held in the territory.
It came as many of us got back to doing what we loved after a tumultuous summer.
Enlighten returned and wowed crowds, while top-notch theatre and art returned to the city.
The first of two federal budgets delivered in 2022 was handed down.
And in a sign of the times, the Manuka Oval's historic scoreboard was updated to reflect that is not just batsman who wield the willow on the cricket field.
