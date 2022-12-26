The Canberra Times
The Canberra Times best photos of 2022: March

December 27 2022 - 5:30am
The shockwaves of Russia's invasion of Ukraine were being felt around the world. Canberrans made their sentiments about the unfolding war known with a number of vigils held in the territory.

Local News

