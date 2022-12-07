The Old Canberra Inn in Lyneham is having a Christmas party on Saturday December 11, with live music and plenty of bonhomie from noon until late.
There will be live music from Sasha Tyler, Josh Veneris, Adam Corbin, Lines Like Water, Spouse, S.wells, and Minnie and The Moonrakers.
Some special beers are also being tapped from Capital Brewing.
The Old Canberra Inn actually pre-dates the national capital.
The original slab hut, built in 1857, was a coach stop on the Yass to Queanbeyan run until 1887.
