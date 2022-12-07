The Canberra Times
Christmas party this weekend at the Old Canberra Inn Lyneham

Updated December 7 2022 - 12:51pm, first published 12:50pm
Enjoy a break from the shops at the Old Canberra Inn's Christmas Party.

The Old Canberra Inn in Lyneham is having a Christmas party on Saturday December 11, with live music and plenty of bonhomie from noon until late.

