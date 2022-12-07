The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Push to maintain number of psychology session rebate items introduced during pandemic

By Marjorie Collins
December 8 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Almost half of all Australians will experience mental ill-health at some point in their lives. Picture Getty Images

For many years, the number of psychology sessions Australians could access under Medicare each calendar year was capped at 10. This arbitrary limit had no regard for the person's circumstances or treatment needs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.