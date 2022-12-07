The Canberra Times
We need to finish the great work that Gough Whitlam began

By Letters to the Editor
December 8 2022 - 5:30am
Gough Whitlam's government began a social revolution that changed the face of Australian society for the better. Picture by Marina Neil

Time and space prevents me from dealing comprehensively with the achievements of the Whitlam government, elected 50 years ago, with respect to women. But I must gently chide Andrew Leigh for his almost total oversight in his commemorative article of its most important legacy for a full half of the population ("Fifty years on, Whitlam's government is still worth celebrating", canberratimes.com.au, December 2).

