We need to finish the great work that Gough Whitlam began

Time and space prevents me from dealing comprehensively with the achievements of the Whitlam government, elected 50 years ago, with respect to women. But I must gently chide Andrew Leigh for his almost total oversight in his commemorative article of its most important legacy for a full half of the population ("Fifty years on, Whitlam's government is still worth celebrating", canberratimes.com.au, December 2).
Andrew Leigh cannot imagine the excitement we felt for the sweeping changes Gough supported to liberate us from patriarchal control. Women suffered systemic discrimination and oppression that is unimaginable today.
In policy and practice, Whitlam was deeply committed to "the rights, representation and services for women" (Elizabeth Reid, first women's advisor to an Australian PM).
Whitlam started the (still ongoing) process for equal pay for work, he supported an integrated and diversified child care program (allowing women to stay at work if they chose), introduced the Supporting Mother's benefit (no longer were single mothers compelled to give up their child) and passed the Family Law Act that introduced no-fault divorce (no longer did women have to stay in violent and intolerable marriages).
Whitlam supported an array of measures to give women a voice. He was a good man and a beacon of freedom, and not just for women, but for the downtrodden. He believed in the role of government to ensure it was working for the whole nation.
His symbolic recognition of Aboriginal land rights also started a process of empowerment that led directly to the current initiative to give First Nations "A Voice". Whitlam was a visionary, and his vision of a just society remains unfinished business.
Felicity Chivas's comments (Letters, November 30) about the insistence of Linda Hurley on group singalongs are rude and insulting to a host who is obviously trying to make her guests feel comfortable and to have a fun evening.
Judy Bamberger (Letters, December 6) seems to imply there are only two types of stone throwers on the West Bank; peaceful Palestinian shepherds who control their flocks by throwing pebbles amongst them, and thuggish settlers.
Missing are the most obvious category; Palestinians who have killed or seriously wounded Israelis by throwing large stones, in reality rocks, at their moving cars, or in barrages at soldiers trying to control riots. We wouldn't put up with that behaviour here, and nor should Israelis be expected to.
Bamberger bemoans the "new Israel". The only reason a far-right politician like Ben Gvir is likely to be in the government is because of the growing Palestinian terrorism and other violence. As in many other Western democracies, far-right politicians play on the fears of voters to get elected. In Israel's case, those fears have a valid foundation.
The key to peace is for the Palestinians to end their violent rejection of Israel and to negotiate in good faith.
Why are freedom convoy protesters getting free parking and being allowed to camp illegally in Canberra?
Every day on my way to work for the past three weeks I noticed the vehicles belonging to the freedom convoy parked in the paid parking area on Federation Mall near Parliament House. Every evening and late at night, these vehicles are still parked in the same spot. There are white vans, red ensigns, protest banners and signs in abundance.
Clearly they turned a parking area into their own private camping area.
A work colleague who parks nearby said she has smelt the strong odour of human raw sewage coming from trees and bushes near the protest camp.
The protesters see no issue in turning the ACT's public spaces into toilets in total disregard for hygiene.
Why has ACT government failed to act on this "free for all" by interstate protesters?
I guess if you want to camp or park illegally in Canberra, all you have to do is to hang a protest sign off your car and the parking inspector will not bother you.
Liberal senator Jim Molan has reportedly said Australia has "lost control entirely" of the South China Sea to China.
Can Senator Molan tell us of the time when Australia even had partial control, let alone full control, of the region? I must have been asleep and missed it.
Senator Molan can probably tell us the actions that the previous government, he was part of, did to restore this perceived lack of control during its nine years in power.
Better still perhaps Senator Molan could devote his time to trying to fix real problems of the Australian people rather than problems he is creating in his head.
Most people voted for the ALP because the Libs were in such a disarray, not because they supported the light rail.
It is madness to rip up the NCDC's clover leaf intersection. There have been no serious accidents there in the 51 years I have been using it.
Replacing it with a traffic light intersection could lead to injuries and deaths.
The chaos that will happen over the next two years will be more than enough to throw out the ALP/Greens government.
Under the Barr/Rattenbury government, Canberra has become a run-down, third world city with potholes everywhere, uncut grass, a pollen count that is off the scale and shoddy looking and energy inefficient apartment blocks.
The NCDC had first class urban planners and engineers.
None of their stuff fell down, unlike the GDE bridge.
The NCA, on the other hand, has agreed to rip up the free-flowing clover leaf intersection and replace it with slow moving traffic lights.
As a long standing ALP voter, I will vote for anyone that will end the light rail madness and fund the hospital, ambulance service, schools, parks etc and get Canberra back to a first-class green and clean city.
In light of the recent fire that consumed a number of cars at EPIC during the Spilt Milk Festival, I do hope that our mobile speed camera operators are taking care when choosing a place to park on the verge or median strip.
I drove past one such operator on Parkwood Road, Macgregor on December 6 in grass that was at least 500 to 600mm high. Does the risk outweigh the possible outcome?
The snake oil is flowing thick and fast from charismatic hucksters, to build a stadium in Canberra City. However, they won't be held to account for the long-term consequences if it goes ahead.
Canberra has a unique opportunity to link the city's cultural and public amenities to the lake foreshore, rather than imposing monolithic structures surrounded by a parking wasteland.
The compromise sought to justify the current project will always be a compromise, and in time, inadequate for purpose.
Griffin may have included a stadium in his plans, but his vision was certainly greater than the hucksters of today.
Michelle Grattan recently quoted the Prime Minister as saying the referendum questions will be simply: to recognise First Nations people in the Constitution and to enshrine "a representative body of Indigenous people who are able to be consulted about matters that directly affect them".
The way the Voice will work "will be determined by legislation once the Constitution is amended".
That all seems perfectly reasonable to me, and perhaps could also be a model for moving to a Republic in due course? Let the voters make the big decisions and leave the detail to our elected representatives.
Why is the only mechanism used to curb inflation one that makes life very difficult for young families trying to buy a home of their own and poorer people generally who face higher prices for everything?
Higher interest rates hardly affect the rich at all. In fact, they may benefit those with large bank balances.
Is it totally beyond the wits of economists to find a way to limit inflation that puts the pain on those who can most afford it? It would be nice if, for example, it became harder to buy your second maxi yacht or Lamborghini rather than your first home.
If summer comes, can autumn be far behind?
Premier Perrottet has shown his true colours by being "pleased" at the 15-month prison sentence for Ms Coco for blocking one lane of a busy road as a climate protest. It is shameful to approve such a long sentence for what is a minor traffic violation.
It's no surprise the ACT Liberals are opposing extensions to our light rail network. If they had had their way under their mentor Zed Seselja, we would have no arboretum, no Stage 1 of our very successful light rail system and more recently, no territory rights and no hope of VAD legislation.
I join with the Public Transport Association of Canberra in wishing the Canberra Liberals good luck with their policy of spending our money on worthwhile projects, rather than wasting billions of dollars on a tram that would return only sixty cents worth of benefits for each dollar that it would cost.
Eric Hunter's statement that Sir Donald Bradman would be "turning in his grave" (Letters, December 5) inspired me to attempt to visualise such an event. My task was made all the more difficult by a discovery that Sir Donald's ashes were scattered in Bowral.
French leader Emmanuel Macron is spot on in saying that Vladimir Putin didn't want NATO on his doorstep in Ukraine, and hence the wars. Just as the US wouldn't like Russian bases in Cuba.
How can the Nationals decide to vote against the Voice when even the referendum question to be put hasn't been decided on? Just asking.
In the article "Trains v Planes" (Explore, December 3) no mention is made by Amy Cooper or Mal Chenu of the environmental preferability of trains over planes. While this option is difficult in Australia, given the lack of investment in trains, in many countries trains are a viable alternative.
Lord Justice Sir James Mathew said: "In England justice is open to all, like the Ritz Hotel." Having inherited British jurisprudence Australians stay subject to legislation determined by plutocrats.
John Howard is chagrined that his party lost this year to a party led by a "gaffe-prone man who conducted a poor campaign". But Albo has qualities with which the more cerebral Howard is less well endowed: warmth, compassion, empathy, and a strong sympathy with the underdog.
Ian Warden claims to be a colour loving chromophiliac and a writer ("Dooziest hues kick the beautiful game up a notch", canberratimes.com.au, December 6). I doubt the latter. His columns are just self-promoting, garish and vulgar excesses.
