The attack on an elderly man, or the murder of a teenage First Nations boy on a Western Australian street, provokes us all. At risk is more division, rage, and upheaval. But leaders who rely of divisive tactics can learn a lot from the constructive provocation of Mechelle Turvey, the boy's mother, who urged the community not to exploit her son's death but rather use it as a catalyst for change. The provocation here was gentle, firm, and clear- do not do what is easy, do not use your rage and anger to create more division and hurt to feel better.