Times Past: December 9, 1926

Mr Butters said that "the city of Canberra lies on the northern side of the Molonglo River. This is where the main trading centres, the centre of civic administration, and the great residential areas will be situated, and there is no part of New South Wales which is closer to this than nine miles. Any undue importance which may be attached to the southern centres will be only transitory ... development in the direction of Queanbeyan or towards the eastern boundary of New South Wales and the Federal Capital Territory will be the last phase of Canberra extension to be undertaken".

