Times Past: December 9, 1926

On this day in 1926, The Canberra Times reported that "no expansion towards Queanbeyan'' is what Mr JH Butters, Chief Commissioner, said along with Sir John Harrison and Mr C H Gorman, the Advisory Commissioners, who were unanimous regarding the policy and the development of Canberra. The city was very much still in its youth and was gradually gaining momentum and attraction with it now being the seat of the federal parliament.
There was a stated preference of expansion in directions away from Queanbeyan, NSW and also to have the workers who were part of building Canberra be housed in the city rather than over the border.
Mr Butters said that "the city of Canberra lies on the northern side of the Molonglo River. This is where the main trading centres, the centre of civic administration, and the great residential areas will be situated, and there is no part of New South Wales which is closer to this than nine miles. Any undue importance which may be attached to the southern centres will be only transitory ... development in the direction of Queanbeyan or towards the eastern boundary of New South Wales and the Federal Capital Territory will be the last phase of Canberra extension to be undertaken".
In the interview, it was pointed out that there were a large number of workmen who were a part of the workforce that were building Canberra, who were being encouraged to purchase land and build their houses in NSW. The Commissioners replied saying that they could not see the worth of that scheme where there was a current policy in regards to housing the workers and civil servants of Canberra.
There was also a housing proposal that was to be put forward about housing married permanent workers and accommodation for most of the single men. In view of the next 100 years, there was talk of development of Canberra rivalling that of Washington DC, the capital of America, which at the time was thought to be reached without extending towards Queanbeyan.
Today, Canberrans and Queanbeyan citizens share a good friendly neighbourly relationship and often cross the borders to suit the individual needs.
