Times Past: December 9, 1926

By Jess Hollingsworth
December 9 2022 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on December 9, 1926.

On this day in 1926, The Canberra Times reported that "no expansion towards Queanbeyan'' is what Mr JH Butters, Chief Commissioner, said along with Sir John Harrison and Mr C H Gorman, the Advisory Commissioners, who were unanimous regarding the policy and the development of Canberra. The city was very much still in its youth and was gradually gaining momentum and attraction with it now being the seat of the federal parliament.

