Canberra hockey star Andrew Charter headlines a list of Kookaburras veterans for the 2023 season.
The 35-year-old was named in the 27-man squad on Wednesday alongside the likes of Eddie Ockenden, Jake Whetton and Blake Govers.
Youngsters Jayden Atkinson and Joel Rintala are the two new faces in the experienced group.
Next year will prove a crucial 12 months as the Kookaburras look to build towards Olympic redemption in 2024.
Australia will contest the World Cup in India in January and return to the FIH Pro League.
Kookaburras coach Colin Batch is eager to mix the emerging players with his experienced stars.
"The Kookaburras squad is a hard one to break into but I was encouraged by what I saw from a large portion of the Hockey One League, particularly the younger players coming through ... they certainly caught our eye for future selection," Batch said.
"We want to see how some of our younger players develop in the Burras series against New Zealand series in Canberra this week."
