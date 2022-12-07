Nathan Lyon moved to South Australia in 2010 in search of an opportunity.
A member of the ACT Comets, the then-22-year-old was one of numerous emerging cricketers willing to do whatever it took to achieve his dreams.
That saw Lyon take up a role as Adelaide Oval groundsman while playing club cricket and fighting for a South Australia rookie contract. He emerged as a Test bolter months later and famously took a wicket with his first ball in 2011.
The former Western District talent returned to the historic venue this week with 446 wickets to his name, the eighth most in Test history, having broken into the top 10 in Sunday's victory over the West Indies. Lyon could surpass 450 scalps in the Adelaide Oval Test, starting Thursday.
It marks a stunning transformation for the boy from Young who always showed promise but appeared to lack the killer instinct selectors were looking for as they sought to replace the irreplaceable Shane Warne.
Instead, and almost under the cover of darkness, Lyon emerged as Australia's greatest off-spinner. Only Warne and Glenn McGrath have claimed more Test scalps.
Former mentor Trevor Bayliss first saw Lyon's prowess early in his career and he quickly realised the youngster was a special talent.
"When someone begins their career you hope they can achieve this success," Bayliss said. "He had the style of bowling that could be successful on the hard, bouncier Australian wickets. That's proven to be quite potent over a lot of years.
"At the start of someone's career it's always a little bit of a guess if they'll make it. Guys like Nathan with the skills he's got, even years ago, are always going to give themselves the best opportunity to be successful."
While he is now revered as a bowling star, Lyon's career has not been smooth sailing.
He made his debut at a time when selectors were cycling through spinners, constantly searching for the next Warne.
It's a period that saw the likes of Beau Casson, Jason Krejza, Bryce McGain and Michael Beer all thrown to the wolves and quickly abandoned. Even Steve Smith received an opportunity as a front-line spinner.
Lyon was overlooked on numerous occasions throughout his early years despite enjoying immediate success.
Ashton Agar's Test debut is most fondly remembered for his 98 batting No.11, but the left-field selection came at the expense of Lyon who had taken nine wickets in Australia's previous match.
Eventually the former ACT Comet outlasted all the other candidates and he has taken his game to the next level over the past five years.
Questions have, however, lingered over Lyon's ability to bowl teams out in the fourth innings of Test matches, Australia struggling to close out a number of games over the years. Much of that blame, fair or not, has fallen on the spin bowler.
Lyon delivered in that area in spades last weekend, claiming 6-128 to bowl his side to victory over the West Indies in Perth.
Conditions are again expected to be seam-friendly in Adelaide but Lyon has enjoyed considerable success at the venue. One wicket will see the veteran surpass Warne as the highest wicket-taker at the ground and Australia are looking to the off-spinner to play a key role late in the contest.
"Early in his career he copped a bit of stick for not being able to knock over teams on the last day," Bayliss said. "With his experience over the years, that is no longer a problem. It was great to see Nathan take six wickets on the last day against the West Indies.
"He deserves everything he gets. He's worked hard over a long time and I'm sure he's got plans to take even more wickets yet."
