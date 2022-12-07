Rising interest rates are starting to have an impact.
The latest figures show the growth of the economy starting to slow down.
The national accounts for the September quarter showed the economy grew by 0.6 per cent, which followed a higher 0.9 per cent lift in the June quarter. The latest figure was lower than economists expected.
It's as though a seemingly endless run of natural set-backs, from fire to pandemic to floods, is starting to take its toll on confidence.
Calls for free legal advice in NSW, for example, have spiked after months of severe weather left thousands seeking help as they clean up after floods and storms.
Legal Aid NSW, which provides free legal services, has had a 400 per cent increase in demand at its specialist Disaster Response Legal Service during the past year.
Maybe some children learned some bad habits during the pandemic.
It has emerged that Australian children are glued to their screens and four out of five aren't getting enough exercise.
Researchers are calling for a national physical activity plan to get kids moving following dismal results in the 2022 Active Healthy Kids Australia report card.
But the response to the pandemic generally has been praised. The NSW rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine was successful despite the challenges of uncertain supply and building a booking system from scratch, a review has found.
Nearly three years after the coronavirus first arrived, Auditor-General Margaret Crawford handed down her review of NSW Health's jab rollout.
Next time, it might be even better: work has begun at the site of Moderna's first Australian mRNA vaccine facility.
The site at Monash University's Clayton campus has a 2024 completion date and will be capable of producing 100 million vaccine doses a year.
It will be the first facility of its kind in the southern hemisphere, providing COVID-19 booster shots as well as mRNA vaccines for other respiratory viruses like influenza.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
