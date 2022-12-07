The Canberra Times
Feared and Revered, the National Museum of Australia's summer blockbuster from the British Museum examines feminine power throughout history

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
December 8 2022 - 5:30am
British Museum curator Belinda Crerar and National Museum of Australia curator Cheryl Crilly with an icon of the goddess Kali featured in the exhibition Feared and Revered. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A marble statue of Aphrodite from 100 CE, a carved intaglio ring featuring Medusa from 100 BCE and a 2011 costume worn by Kylie Minogue all sit within metres of each other in the National Museum of Australia.

