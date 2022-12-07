The Canberra Times
Has the RBA Grinch stolen Christmas?

By The Canberra Times
December 8 2022 - 5:30am
RBA chairman Dr Philip Lowe.

Despite the best efforts of the Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers and others to lipstick the pig, Wednesday's national accounts for the September quarter were nothing to crow about.

