A special bye week bonding session has Canberra United on target for their first win of the season this weekend against Wellington Phoenix.
The A-League Women squad used their week off to take part in an archery showdown ahead of their Saturday afternoon clash at McKellar Park.
"It's a bit of a random one, but all the girls really enjoyed it," centreback Maddison McComasky said.
"It was a good chance to do some team bonding and see what we're all good at besides soccer."
With two draws from two matches this season, from the back third to the front, United feel like a breakthrough victory is close.
Failing to convert matches into wins was a frustration for parts of last season, but this year there's a fresh feel with coach Njegosh Popovich and new recruits.
While there's been flashes that prove Popovich's gameplan is working, they just haven't yet managed to get maximum points.
"What we've been focusing on is trying to play as a team more going forward, and to finish our chances because that's what we've been struggling with a little bit," McComasky said.
"We've all gelled quite well together, and that has a lot to do with Goshy's training style, and definitely the girls have bought in.
"We are all waiting for it to fully click on the field, and I think once that happens, we will be a force."
Former Phoenix star Grace Jale will provide valuable intel for United's upcoming game, but Canberra will be without Chinese international Wu Chengshu who was ruled out for up to six weeks with facial fractures.
"It's been a massive loss during training," McComasky said.
"They're still trying to figure out what they want to do. She can have a couple of weeks off and play with a face mask, or get surgery, so it's all up in the air right now. They're waiting for the swelling to go down to make a decision.
"All the girls love her in the team so it'll be good if she's able to come back soon."
A-League Women Round 4
Canberra United v Wellington Phoenix, McKellar Park - Saturday 3pm
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
