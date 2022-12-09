One theme in high-country oral history is humour. Many interviewees have amusing stories to tell from their life experiences. Though there are dour individuals who you can barely raise a smile from (as with life in general), there's been a nice smattering of those with a sense of fun and lack of inhibition.
Jean Franklin was living at the forestry settlement of Bulls Head in the Brindabellas in the late 1940s. Husband Tony was a forestry employee there, and other residents included Bulls Head's first, the Maxwell family. The little village had a tennis court and during one afternoon match, Jean suddenly saw the Maxwells' milking cow in her backyard.
By the time she got to the house, "I walked into the hallway and there's cowpats, there's liquid in the first pantry and, sitting on the lovely bedspread, was a big pat. I went a bit further, and there's a cow in the kitchen! ... Needless to say there was a cooee, and plenty of help came. I had the copper going till midnight."
Stan Goodhew was a member of the Canberra Alpine Club and skied at Mt Franklin Chalet for many years. He was always one for a good story. In 1957 the Balmain Cup skiing competition was hosted at Franklin, and there were so many people from competing clubs that the chalet overflowed and the extras had to sleep in a rough slab hut behind, known as Bill Ginn's Hut. People had been drinking freely.
Stan explained to me that the hut had no door. It was, of course, winter. CAC notable Mel Pratt dumped a huge load of extra logs on the fire when he got into his sleeping bag. The heat increased so much that suddenly a Kiandra skier screamed out "I'm on fire!" and there was mass confusion. The fire was dowsed, no one was hurt, but hot language flew. The Kiandra skier spent the rest of the night over by the chalet doorstep muttering, "Bloody lunatics over there, trying to burn a man alive."
John and Helen Dowling had Brindabella Station from the 1940s to the 1980s, and had many stories of the area. John told how he and Lindsay Franklin were mustering up on the snow leases before winter one year and stayed in a hut at the Wombat Grounds. Beatrice Franklin arrived with supplies for the absent men, left them in the hut, and left a note saying she'd had some marmalade on bread and butter, with thanks. But Beatrice didn't know that John and Lindsay, a few nights earlier, had seen a big bush rat enter the hut and feed on the marmalade. Neither of the men ever told Beatrice that "she had eaten the rat's marmalade, not ours!"
On another occasion, John and one of his stockmen, Ken Woodruff, were mustering. John nonchalantly told me that Ken only had one eye, and lost the false one when he was washing his face in the creek. It fell out and lodged under ice in the stream. Luckily John found it for him.
Helen had memories of some of the quirky residents of the valley. A particular favourite was "Blind" Les Franklin (brother to Lindsay). Sight-impaired from a young age, Les was little hampered by the disability, even delivering mail on horseback locally. He put a bell on his milking cow so he could find it. But the cow was smart - it learned to stand still so Les wouldn't know where it was. Meanwhile, Lindsay's humour was displayed one day when he and his son held up the rear of Helen's VW so she couldn't drive off.
Early in their married life in the late 1940s, the Dowlings visited Talbingo Hotel. When they entered the bar, the local men stood so that Helen could sit, and swearing ceased. Helen told me that "it was rather great fun. They were really bushy, country, hill people. The wit and humour really was clever, unique maybe". One local proceeded to flick glasses off the pub shelf with his stockwhip.
Hughie Read of Naas had an abiding interest in ghosts. I've told one of his eerie yarns in a previous article in Panorama. Another local, Dick Ward, had ridden from Gudgenby to Williamsdale to buy rabbit traps. But riding home on a cold, wet, foggy evening, he got lost. Abandoning his horse at Dry Creek he struggled on afoot, but died of exposure at Glendale Crossing on the Gudgenby River.
Police and locals searched for several days until young Charlie Crawford found Dick's body by the river. The corpse was taken away on a spring cart, and the cart was later kept at Hughie's family property. Hughie and other kids, "being young bush fools", were all "frightened to death of anything like that". Hughie needed no convincing that Dick's ghost haunted the riverside spot. "I was riding a pretty touchy mare, and at the crossing she was snortin' and jumpin' and dancin' and I thought well you want to go and so do I! And I let her go and away we went. And we raced nearly all the way home."
Louis Margules, raised at the Cotter, was riding beyond the Brindabellas with rangers Doug Maxwell and Billy Jemmett, about 1940. Billy suddenly hit his chest and rolled off his horse. Louis, alarmed, asked Doug what was wrong. "Oh nothing, you ask him," said Doug. Louis said "You all right?" Billy replied, "Oh no, me heart stopped beating. I just had to give it another hit." Billy was "a real hard-doer, he was a character", recalled Louis.
And so the old mountain stories continue to swirl, leavened with that special humour of the high country.
