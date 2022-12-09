Police and locals searched for several days until young Charlie Crawford found Dick's body by the river. The corpse was taken away on a spring cart, and the cart was later kept at Hughie's family property. Hughie and other kids, "being young bush fools", were all "frightened to death of anything like that". Hughie needed no convincing that Dick's ghost haunted the riverside spot. "I was riding a pretty touchy mare, and at the crossing she was snortin' and jumpin' and dancin' and I thought well you want to go and so do I! And I let her go and away we went. And we raced nearly all the way home."