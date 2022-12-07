The Canberra Times
Former Canberra Nomads president Mohammed Nchouki sentenced to jail for offensive phone rant

Olivia Ireland
By Toby Vue, and Olivia Ireland
December 8 2022 - 5:30am
A former Canberra bikie boss who is "old enough to know better" has been sentenced to jail for unleashing an offensive tirade about a police officer while his phone was tapped by the subject's colleagues, who heard him threatening to "f---" the man's wife.

