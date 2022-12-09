The Canberra Times
How to celebrate if you're born in December and not make it about Christmas

Karen Hardy
Karen Hardy
December 10 2022 - 5:30am
Happy birthday to you December babies, it's time to celebrate. Picture Shutterstock

It's my birthday today. Would be nice if you'd send me an email wishing me the happiest of days, maybe you could send presents, even a simple card in the mail would be nice. A birthday card, not a Christmas card. Because there's nothing worse in the world than your birthday being drowned by the Christmas spirit. And it's been happening for 56 years.

Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

