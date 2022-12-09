One of the most common afflictions of companion animals is osteoarthritis.
Currently, there is no cure, but biomedical advances mean we can do more to actively manage the pain caused by it.
My colleague Associate Professor Sanaa Zaki, a veterinarian and researcher at the Sydney School of Veterinary Science, has devoted much of her career to understanding this disease.
It can cause lameness, restrictions on mobility and pain, particularly in older animals.
According to Dr Zaki, joint injuries increase the risk of developing osteoarthritis.
"Genetics also plays a role," Dr Zaki said.
"Some breeds are more likely to develop osteoarthritis, such as dogs born with hip dysplasia, a genetic abnormality of the hip joint."
"Pain-sensing nerve endings in the joint, called nociceptors, send signals to the brain to protect the joint from damage," Dr Zaki said.
"As osteoarthritis progresses the function of these nociceptors and how the brain interprets their signals changes."
The combination of joint inflammation and by-products of joint tissue damage cause enhanced signalling from nociceptors - leading to pain every time an animal uses a joint.
"The end result is a chronic pain state characterised by what we refer to as sensitisation, an exaggerated pain response where an animal may experience pain even when the joint is not being used, or they feel pain in other regions of the body."
"The most effective treatments we have for managing osteoarthritis pain in both animals and humans are the non-steroidal anti-inflammatories or NSAIDs, but sometimes they're not enough," Dr Zaki said.
In animals with chronic pain additional medication may be needed.
"Veterinarians may prescribe medications to counteract how the brain processes and interprets the pain signals.
"Gabapentin and Amantadine are two examples of medications that are sometimes prescribed for chronic pain in cats and dogs."
Medications can have side effects, especially with long term use, so they must be prescribed by a veterinarian.
Animals on long-term medication should have regular check-ups.
According to Dr Zaki, there is a need for further evidence to support nutraceuticals or supplements marketed as treatments for osteoarthritis pain.
She added that although there has been interest in cannabidiol (CBD) as a treatment for chronic pain more recently, there is a need for further evidence to support its use in animals.
Anti-NGF is currently available for cats and will be released for use in dogs in 2023.
"There is ongoing research in the form of clinical trials looking at the efficacy of new treatments such as stem cell therapy and new NSAIDs formulations," Dr Zaki said.
There is also research investigating the prevalence of osteoarthritis, and how veterinarians diagnose it.
"One of the challenges is that many animals with osteoarthritis go undiagnosed because animals can display very subtle changes in behaviour when they are in chronic pain."
Signs of pain include limping, non-weight bearing on a limb, licking or chewing on a particular site of the body repeatedly, reduced activity (such as reduced jumping), increased fatigue or changes in daily routine.
If your pet shows these signs, consult your veterinarian.
Treating pain early may reduce the risk of developing chronic pain.
