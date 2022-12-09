The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse
Opinion

Osteoarthritis isn't just found in humans and can be just as painful for pets

By Dr Anne Quain
Updated December 12 2022 - 2:44pm, first published December 10 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOUR PETS

Large breeds may suffer from osteoarthritis as they age. Picture by Braetschit from Pixabay.

One of the most common afflictions of companion animals is osteoarthritis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.