Luxury and lifestyle: Warrigal's new premium retirement offering is a 'perk' of growing older

Warrigal Queanbeyan offers a retirement lifestyle that feels like you're part of an private club. Picture supplied.

This is branded content for Warrigal.



Retirement community provider Warrigal has officially launched new residences that combine luxurious living with support.



The five new executive suites at Warrigal Queanbeyan have been designed to offer a premium service that's part of its innovative approach to aged care.



The high-end suites are superiorly appointed, with an array of inclusions to set them apart from other aged care offerings.



The suites offer both privacy and comfort for residents while still having Warrigal Queanbeyan's services right on their doorstep if needed so that they can feel supported right at home.



Each suite features its own separate bedroom, private ensuite, and living room, including a private kitchenette with appliances and ample storage.



The one bedroom high-end suites are superiorly appointed to deliver a luxurious lifestyle with all the comforts of home. Picture supplied.

As well as the features found in the suites, residents have access to a number of community spaces within easy reach at the Warrigal Queanbeyan care home.



There are a variety of sitting nooks, lounge areas, cafes, wellness centres, and a hair-dressing salon just a stone's throw away, providing an all-inclusive luxury lifestyle.



Warrigal CEO Jenni Hutchins said the new suites offered a different kind of aged care experience that was more like being part of a private club.



"These Executive Suites in Warrigal Queanbeyan are so much more than just apartment living - buyers will be part of an intentional community where customer choice is enabled through exceptional customer service," she said.



"It includes residents-only amenities that support the enhancement of customers' lifestyle, choice and wellness, it's more like a private club, and a very exclusive one at that.

A private kitchenette with appliances and ample storage are features of the features of the comfortable new suites.

"Buyers can take great comfort knowing they'll be living with like-minded individuals - there's definitely some perks that come with growing older and being able to live here is one of them."

The launch of the new suites comes on the back of Warrigal being named National Provider of the Year at the Aged and Community Services Australia (ACSA) Awards in 2021.



Warrigal has also recently further established its success in the aged care industry taking out the Excellence in Large Business award at the 2022 NSW Business Awards.



Rewarded for their continued display of commitment to older people, innovative service options, and outstanding customer service, Warrigal is a trusted service provider at 14 locations across NSW and the ACT.

Ms Hutchins said the Queanbeyan Executive Suites are an extension of this success, as they bring this premium offer to the Canberra and Queanbeyan market.



"Warrigal has been operating in Queanbeyan since 2019, following the development of our brand new state-of-the-art Residential Care Home located on Canberra Avenue," she said.



While there's plenty of privacy within the new suites at Warrigal Queanbeyan there are also communal areas to relax and socialise. Picture supplied.

"Beside this care home is an idyllic community village, picturesque with its white picket fences and well-maintained gardens, and offering an engaging support network with friendly neighbours and Warrigal services."

With one of the Executive Suites already sold, Warrigal is urging those interested to get in quickly before they all sell out.



Obligation free tours of Warrigal's new suites are available at 10am every Friday, bookings are essential. Call 0436 864 803 or visit www.warrigal.com.au to find out more.

