Is there a tastier fish in the sea than the humble flathead?
While there isn't a great deal happening on the coastal offshore fishing scene as we speak, at least anglers can be pretty confident of a feed of sweet sand or tiger flathead.
They're biting in 50-70 metres of water off Narooma, Bermagui, Tathra and Merimbula, and are large and plentiful, with 60cm fish not uncommon.
Regardless of size, both species are right up there in the culinary stakes. In fact, many anglers rate them higher than snapper on the plate.
That's probably fortunate, given snapper seem to be very hard to come by after a flurry of fish in early-to-mid spring.
Offshore water temperatures are around 19 degrees at the moment which isn't anything to write home about.
While the first marlin of the season was caught off Bermagui last week, there has been little in the way of gamefish activity to date.
Even the kingfish have gone quiet, with just a couple reported in recent weeks.
In the estuaries, flathead of the dusky variety are dominating catches.
I rate dusky flathead slightly behind their sand and tiger cousins as an eating fish, but they still taste incredible and are terrific sport on lures and light tackle.
Many southern estuary systems are carpeted with flatties at the moment. There's a lot of small fish about, but enough genuine 'crocs' over 80cm to make it interesting.
A 100cm fish was caught at Wallaga Lake recently, and a few 80cm lizards have shown up in the Narooma region.
These fish will be much harder to catch as the number of holiday makers grows, so use the next couple of weeks to chase them if you can.
