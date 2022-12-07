Three regular Southern District jockeys alongside a former Border boy have been charged by Racing NSW stewards with a string of gambling offences.
Canberra jockey Kayla Nisbet and fellow hoops Jordan Mallyon and Jack Martin, and well-known punter and horse owner Jacob Hoffmann were all charged after a recent investigation by stewards.
Martin was issued with four charges.
Stewards charged him with betting on a thoroughbred race on June 4, saying that he gave false and or misleading evidence in an interview and inquiry, that he had an interest in bets on thoroughbred races by accepting sums of money from Jacob Hoffmann, and that he engaged in conduct that was prejudicial to the image, interests, integrity of racing.
That was by providing tips for thoroughbred horses, some of which he was riding and accepting money from Hoffmann for doing so.
Mallyon was issued two charges.
One for allegedly betting on thoroughbred races on three separate occasions.
He was also charged with giving false or misleading evidence at a stewards inquiry on October 20.
Nisbet was charged with accepting money from Hoffmann in connection with a horse in a race without the consent of stewards on May 6, 2021.
She was also charged with giving false or misleading evidence at a stewards inquiry on September 8.
Hoffmann, who now resides in Melbourne, was issued with eight charges.
The charges will be heard at Racing NSW head office at a date to be fixed.
