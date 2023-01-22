The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How the Albanese government is approaching external public service contracting

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
January 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher said 'The People Panel' will cut red tape for contracting services. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The federal government is moving to untangle the public service's multi-billion dollar spend on contractors, centralising outsourcing in the bureaucracy with a new panel as Labor cracks down on wasteful spending.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.