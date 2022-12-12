Andrew and Jane Rankine's open garden in Gowrie (Kitchen Garden, November 1) attracted hundreds of visitors. Andrew has shared the recipe for his sourdough to help "the punter's bread journey". It is adapted from a Tartine country loaf and In Search of the Perfect Loaf (2014) by Samuel Fromartz. If you would like the recipe, email me: bodenparsons@bigpond.com. In our photo it is drizzled with Martin's Honey from Southside Farmers' Market. Kevin Martin says our blend came from hives 20 kilometres from Cowra where the bees supped on red gum, white box and flowers.