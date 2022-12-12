The Canberra Times
Kitchen Garden: Your Christmas gift guide for a kitchen gardener in your life

By Susan Parsons
December 13 2022 - 5:30am
Andrew Rankine's sourdough drizzled with Martin's Honey; Picture by Andrew Rankine

We all need a bit of originality at Christmas time so here are ideas for kitchen gardeners.

