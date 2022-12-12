We all need a bit of originality at Christmas time so here are ideas for kitchen gardeners.
The Tokyo Bird at Canteen Bar on Dairy Road comes as a bowl of house made ramen with chicken and greens topped with delicious white strips. Chef John said they were pickled bamboo shoots. My black bamboo (Phyllostachys nigra), contained in a large pot at the front door, is currently putting out culms. The favoured edible species, P. edulis and P. dulcis, need to be peeled and cooked multiple times before eating but you can buy the product at supermarkets.
The Classic Celebration Cake from South Australia became so popular it has been exported to the United Kingdom for 35 years. Jack Marinos (yummykitchen.com.au) said last year they joined with Native Indulgence to cut slices and shapes from the cakes. My neighbour found the Native Grazing Slices at Woolworths, Coles and IGA supermarkets. Contact Jack online if you cannot find stock. He suggests serving them with cheese and a glass of Mother's Milk Shiraz from First Drop winery in the Barossa Valley.
Grazing by the Garden at the National Gallery of Australia is inspired by Cressida Campbell's love of gardens and shared food. My Saturday lunch pals and I are lunching there to celebrate Christmas. But first, be inspired by Campbell's paintings and printmaking exhibition. The National Gallery shop sells cork backed drink coasters featuring Ginkgo leaves.
Outback Chef Wild Food Farm on Phillip Island turn native Pepper leaf (Tasmannia lanceolata) into a smartly packaged peppery/eucalypt spice with a hot punch. Available at the National Museum of Australia shop. We warmed the pepperleaf in cupped hands then sprinkled it on beef with leek, then neat, on a fingertip at Pialligo Farm Shop Cafe.
Andrew and Jane Rankine's open garden in Gowrie (Kitchen Garden, November 1) attracted hundreds of visitors. Andrew has shared the recipe for his sourdough to help "the punter's bread journey". It is adapted from a Tartine country loaf and In Search of the Perfect Loaf (2014) by Samuel Fromartz. If you would like the recipe, email me: bodenparsons@bigpond.com. In our photo it is drizzled with Martin's Honey from Southside Farmers' Market. Kevin Martin says our blend came from hives 20 kilometres from Cowra where the bees supped on red gum, white box and flowers.
In Dream Gardens (Hardie Grant Books. $70) garden designer, author and ABC TV host, Michael McCoy refers to the sense of joy and wonder that can creep up on you in a garden. The 12 young Australian gardens feature espaliered pears, irresistible places to sit and a billabong in the middle of suburbia. The book is on display at Paperchain in Manuka and at the National Arboretum's Curatoreum.
My favourite two places in the book, designed for productivity with raised vegetable beds, came with a wonderful quote: "Vegetable gardening is a bit like surfing or sailing - you're riding the razor's edge between nature's positive and totally destructive forces." Hello possum!
