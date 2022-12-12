It is that time of the year.
5Gs for Christmas!
Not a fifth-generation mobile phone network but something much better - my Great Geek Gadget Gift Guide for Christmas.
I go through my top 20 in detail on my podcast but I have picked out the top five gadgets in this column to help you find that special gift for the geek in your life.
The only problem is that the geeks are more likely to be reading this column - so it might need some careful hints to your loved ones to read my column this week.
It is hard to beat nostalgia when it comes to geek gifts so I am starting with the View-Master Reel Viewer.
I remember the rich kids at school having these and I was lucky enough they let me view the reels with endangered species or safari adventures.
But in our modern world you can have your own reels made up. Just upload photos of family holidays, baby photos, or any selection you want, and have your own personal reel along with a retro reel viewer.
Levitation is always a cool item to have in a gadget but there are devices that combine levitation with other components.
The levitating pot plant is cool but so yesterday.
My favourite levitating device is a levitating lamp with combo wireless phone charger.
The levitating component has an electromagnet to generate a magnetic field.
The light bulb - which hangs below the electromagnet - has a permanent magnet in its base but also coils to allow power transmission by induction.
The lamp also has a base to support the device and this has the ability for you to place your phone on top to charge if your phone has wireless charging capabilities.
Nikola Tesla would be impressed.
Buying a smart ring might be difficult, because the sizing is so important, but ignore the practicalities for a moment and marvel at the technology.
What once required chest bands and chunky arm bands was first compressed into the smartwatch.
Dick Tracy, Maxwell Smart and Inspector Gadget eat your hearts out because now those sensors have been taken from a smartwatch and been reduced to a smart ring.
The ring includes continuous heart-rate tracking; temperature monitoring; blood oxygenation and more.
It looks large, but not ridiculous, and still has up to seven days' battery life after a two-hour charge.
Who knows - it might even encourage the geek in your life to exercise more.
The old saying with ear-cleaning is that you should never put anything smaller than your elbow inside your ear.
And definitely not cotton buds which many people buy exclusively to clean out their ear wax (sorry if you are eating breakfast reading this).
That was before the Bebird N3 Pro.
This is a set of ear-cleaning tweezers with a camera and lights to allow you to see exactly what is happening inside your ear as you chase down that elusive ear wax.
Connect to your phone via Bluetooth and watch on your screen as you delve in to the depths of your ear.
Lastly, one for the couch while your loved one is playing games or watching movies: the self-balancing couch console.
This has three compartments to allow you to eat and play with minimal risk of spillage.
The drink and food compartments both self-level as the tray moves around to keep the liquid in the glass and the peas on the plate.
The third compartment allows you to rest your electronic devices or set them up for viewing.
That should give you a few starting points for your gift shopping and remember - geeks are
people too!
