Nazeem Hussain and a cluster of comedians and musos share multi-faith Christmas views

By Vickii Byram
December 19 2022 - 5:30pm
CHRISTMAS CABARET: Tuesday, December 20, 9.30pm (AEDT), ABCTV and iview.

Host Nazeem Hussain introduces a slew of multi-faith comedians, musos, and spoken word artists for ABC TV's Compass Christmas Cabaret. Picture supplied.

Take comedian Clare Hooper in a flashing light reindeer jumper talking about how bad all her Christmas gifts and festive feasts have been.

