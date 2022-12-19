Take comedian Clare Hooper in a flashing light reindeer jumper talking about how bad all her Christmas gifts and festive feasts have been.
Add Kate Miller-Heidke and husband Keir Nuttall singing an outrageous Christmas (and I use the word loosely) song; Steven Oliver singing a poignant ditty about the only gift he needs is for people to Get Me; Paul Kelly singing a self-penned Christmas song and a lovely rendition of Silent Night, plus a thought-provoking spoken word piece from Sarah Saleh.
Then throw in Suraj Kolarkar steering a little away from the subject with a wild annecdote that circles back to gifting, plus Jude Perl, He Huang and Vika and Linda, and you have the most multi-cultural, multi-faith and non-religious gathering of entertainers you could ever find for ABCTV's Compass Christmas Cabaret.
Wrapping it all up is multi-talented Nazeem Hussain as host, who introduces a slew of famous faces talking all things Christmas - Courtney Act, Magda Szubanski, Jeremy Fernandez, Benjamin Law and Jacqui Lambie in a Santa suit - yes, you read correctly.
"I got approached by Compass to host the show. Being the ABC's religious and ethics arm they wanted to shake up how they presented Christmas. I was really drawn to the idea," Hussain says.
"Religion is often treated like an easy punchline without real investigation. In Australia people are becoming less religious, and it hasn't been treated with respect by comics.
"But if you are a practising religious person and you tell jokes about Christmas, it comes out differently."
Hussain says he grew up around Muslim and non Muslims and has spent a lot of time with religious people.
"I celebrate Christmas with some non Christian friends at the park and have a picnic, or help out at charities. When I was a kid we went to a lot of Christmas functions."
He reminds us it's a time to come together full of love, but there are so many who don't have "anyone to hang with".
"Culturally it is the centrepiece of our calendar in Australia, but it isn't an entirely religious affair any more.
"It's sun, summer, cricket, tools are down and it's the perfect time for a holiday.
"I've always been excited by Carols by Candlelight - seeing people come together to celebrate whether it's the community or the historical struggles of Jesus - these are beautiful reasons to come together. People leave feeling better about themselves."
Hussain says the Christmas Cabaret is like a live cabaret show with the audience in front of the cameras, and hand-held mikes.
"We're all from different cultural and religious backgrounds. It get pretty wild on the night. It's fun and cheeky."
Hussain says of course Christmas is too commercial.
"Whenever people are going to gather, other people are going to find something to sell them. I'd rather think about the significance of why people come together."
