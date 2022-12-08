The Canberra Times
Former teacher's union secretary Glenn Fowler did not breach financial duties

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
December 9 2022 - 5:30am
Former secretary of the Australian Education Union ACT branch Glenn Fowler has been cleared of wrongdoing in relation to financial management of the branch. File picture

A former ACT secretary of the teachers union claims he is on "a road to justice" after the union regulator found he did not breach his financial duties.

Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

