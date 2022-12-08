A former ACT secretary of the teachers union claims he is on "a road to justice" after the union regulator found he did not breach his financial duties.
The Registered Organisations Commission has concluded an investigation into former Australian Education Union ACT branch secretary Glenn Fowler and found there was no wrongdoing under the law or branch rules in relation to financial management of the branch.
Last year, Mr Fowler faced separate charges under the union rules relating to allegations of sexual harassment, which he has strongly denied.
The commission considered whether Mr Fowler failed to comply with his duties as an officer, including his obligations regarding material personal interest, and whether he broke the branch's rules in relation to engagement of employees.
A commission spokesperson said these matters were investigated in respect to the former secretary's exercise of powers or duties in relation to the financial management of the branch.
"The investigation has concluded finding that no contraventions occurred in relation to financial duties under the Registered Organisations Act or the Branch Rules," the spokesperson said.
"No further action is proposed to be taken in respect to the matters in the scope of this investigation."
The commission received a protected disclosure relating to Mr Fowler's conduct on October 26, 2021.
The investigation started on February 23 and concluded on October 21, 2022.
READ MORE:
Separately, Mr Fowler was stood down with pay in March 2021 after multiple staff members brought complaints of sexual harassment to the former branch president.
Mr Fowler has strongly denied any allegations of sexual harassment.
Charges were brought against Mr Fowler under the branch rules, but this process ceased when he resigned from the union in December 2021.
Mr Fowler said in a statement the allegations relating to financial management of the branch were put to him in the latter stages of a "deeply problematic workplace investigation."
"Before the process afforded me the opportunity to respond and thereby correct the most basic misunderstandings, I was reported to the [Registered Organisations Commission]," Mr Fowler said.
"The allegations were false. In due course, other allegations made will also be shown to be false.
"This is the first step on my road to justice."
Australian Education Union ACT branch president Angela Burroughs said in a statement that the branch's actions in the matter had been "entirely appropriate and responsible" and in accordance with its legal responsibilities.
"The [commission] advised that they did not have evidence to establish a breach of the Registered Organisations Act in relation to specific matters relating to statutory financial management and disclosure obligations of the previous branch secretary," Ms Burroughs said.
"The branch accepts this outcome and thanks the [commission] for undertaking the investigation into those matters."
The commission spokesperson said the branch and relevant officers cooperated during the investigation and assisted in reaching a conclusion without undue delay.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.