The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Magical Christmas miniature train rides under thousands of lights

Updated December 8 2022 - 1:42pm, first published 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra Miniature Railway really do a wonderful job making Christmas even more magical for little ones. And big people, too.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.