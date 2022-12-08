Magical Christmas miniature train rides under thousands of lights

The Canberra Miniature Railway really do a wonderful job making Christmas even more magical for little ones. And big people, too.
Its biggest and most spectacular event of the year, Christmas on the Rails, is on next week.
Over three nights - Friday, December 16; Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18 - there will be miniature railway trips through a wonderland of thousands of lights and dozens of illuminated festive figures and animals.
Ride the train to visit Santa in his grotto and then catch the train back.
Gates open at 5.30pm and close at 9pm. Tickets for unlimited rides are $15 online or $20 at the gate. Children aged two and under have free rides.
The railway is at the southern end of Jerrabomberra Avenue in Symonston.
Tickets are from trybooking.com - The link is here.
