The Harmonie German Club in Narrabundah is hosting summer German markets on Sunday from 9am to 1pm.
There will be a German deli, breads, cakes, wine, beer, schnapps and handmade craft and specialty stores.
Don't miss the much-loved sausage stall cooking fresh German sausages. There will also be a free jumping castle for the kids.
Entry is free. The Harmonie German Club is at 49 Jerrabomberra Avenue.
