The past five to 10 years have seen a gradual invasion of the ACT by St John's wort. This golden-yellow flowered weed currently lines many of our roads, covers the tops of hills and blankets many open areas.
Left unchecked St John's wort will form a dominant weed monoculture across much of the ACT's open country. Nor is this just an ACT problem. Drive from Canberra to say Cowra, via Yass and Boorowa and it borders many of the roadsides - and is still spreading very actively.
Yet it is not seen as a weed of national significance, despite the fact that it is toxic to sheep and is expanding so rapidly.
The only effective solution to the weed is bio-control, but currently there is no research underway in Australia on the weed. Some years ago 11 bio control agents were introduced and six were said to be effective, but there is no evidence of their current effectiveness in our local region.
This is not a problem that can be left to the market. Bio-control has to be done by government, but sadly at present there are no signs of the federal or ACT government doing anything that is having a noticeable impact on the problem.
If governments don't act soon then St John's Wort will compromise not only our open areas and paddocks but also our much valued grassy woodlands.
What a wonderful outlook for those battling rising interest rates or high rents on wages that are steadily going backwards in purchasing power.
If the RBA successfully clobbers inflation we may well be hit with a recession which would lead to widespread job losses and rising unemployment with, as always, the biggest hits affecting those on the bottom rungs of the employment ladder.
To paraphrase John Walker (Letters, December 8) why can't the economists find a way to manage the economy that doesn't put all the pain on those who can least afford it?
There was much to agree with in Jack Kershaw's letter ("Sprawl? What sprawl? Canberra has the room to grow", December 5) though perhaps a mix of consolidation and sprawl would be a better solution to the housing shortage in the ACT. At some point, however, sprawl has to stop, and population growth has to stop.
Having said that, Kershaw's idea to restrict housing in new developments to bona-fide owner-occupiers is excellent. Extending that argument somewhat, we should be restricting home ownership in Australia largely to citizens and residents, as New Zealand does, to stop undue housing inflation.
Restricting negative gearing to one house other than the one occupied would also help.
Perhaps Kershaw's most important point, however, was that housing "needs to be downplayed in the market economy, and more productive industries encouraged". While housing is certainly needed for shelter it should not be a marker of economic health.
There are far more productive industries around that deserve our investment dollars such as renewable energy and electric vehicles that will help the transition away from burning fossil fuels, the major cause of climate change.
The recent debacle at EPIC, where trams were unable to cope with the crowd, is not surprising. Trams cannot wait for passengers because the next tram is coming behind. Trams must move on.
Only buses can wait in a lay-bys, parking areas or in a road lane until needed. We have been told that the tram released many buses for use on other routes.
These buses should have been used to handle the spectators at EPIC. As public transport experts say "for every tram you must have a backup bus".
Jack Kershaw (Letters, December 5) suggests Canberra's multi-centred structure results in Canberra having no sprawl.
This was true up to the early 1990s. Each new town had a town centre with significant Commonwealth office employment, community and commercial services. Schools, shops, community facilities and open space were provided close to homes.
Since then the strength of the structure has been weakened primarily by the failure of the ACT and federal governments to direct major Commonwealth employment to the town centres. This is most evident in Gungahlin.
Employment dispersal was replaced by a strategy that increased dwellings near employment. The strategy is not meeting housing preferences and often results in poor development outcomes.
It needs rebalance. Central to the adjustment is increased co-operation between governments to direct and reinforce major office employment at the town centres. A return to a 50/50 policy would reduce by 20,000 the infill dwellings required by 2063. Sites for the 50,000 greenfield dwellings needed are theoretically available in Molonglo, west Molonglo, Belconnen, Kowen and west Murrumbidgee.
The ACT government needs to assess the potential of such areas as part of a review of the simplistic ACT planning strategy. High "infill" is not the only sustainable urban future.
We seem to dumbly accept that we have to jack up interest rates in order to curb inflation.
Why can't we look to the cause of current inflation. It has certainly not come from higher wages.
The causes have instead been the price gouging by the fossil fuel industry. Perhaps we may need to look at (re)nationalising this sector of the economy. The neo-liberal imposition of capitalism on utilities has proved a disaster.
Years ago in New Zealand I joined a bus of other tourists to visit a Maori village and eat hangi. When we arrived, as is apparently traditional, the hosts sang their song and then we, the visitors, sang our song. Being a disparate bunch, we obviously had no song so we sang You Are My Sunshine on the grounds that it is the song that almost everyone knows.
The broader Canberra community would benefit from the Planning Minister and the chief planner initiating the provision of informative and insightful public presentations and articles about the new T4 and T5 zoning changes that are designed to enable more urban intensification in our suburbs (Letters: "Planning changes looming" , December 6).
Despite the Chief Minister's promise in July that "gentle urbanism" would manage the demand for 30,000 extra housing sites over the next five years, such engagement is needed, along with "plain English" outlook, location and impact scenarios, and reminders about how new consultation processes and their timeframes are expected to operate under the new planning system.
The February 14 deadline for feedback on the major planning reforms should be extended by at least three months to enable improved public awareness and understanding about what will shape the liveability of this city for years to come.
Andrew Barr believes the ACT Liberals' position on the tram extension is "stale and conservative" and the Transport Minister Chris Steele says the existing tram is a "great transport system" that northsiders enjoy.
By northsiders I assume that he means those that are fortunate enough to reside along the 12 kilometre tram corridor between Civic and Gungahlin. What about the vast majority of those who are missing out , but still have to pay through the nose for its exorbitant capital and maintenance costs?
ACT Labor would have us believe that the stage 2A extension would be the greatest thing since sliced bread, yet it is very reticent about releasing cost estimates and a cost to benefit ratio, quoting "commercial in confidence" as a very weak excuse.
Could it possibly be that they know fully well that the figures would not be in their favour and are therefore best kept secret? ACT Labor are trying to con the public into believing that one of the reasons why it won the last election was owing to its pro-tram policy.
It was "despite of" that policy and because of the lacklustre opposition .
Scott Morrison has been slapped on the wrist with the strand of limp spaghetti that is a censure motion. It's not much but it's all we've got since, apparently, nothing he did was illegal; bizarre, irresponsible, and unconscionable, but not illegal.
The government should require gazettal of all ministerial appointments.
And how about the Governor-General? He wasn't required to announce the appointments but was he required to keep them secret? Could he have announced them? Was he following orders not to?
Rod Matthews ("Into the Wild?", Letters, December 5) with tongue in cheek, suggests culling wild animals to reduce greenhouse gases in the climate emergency. Perhaps we should consider a campaign to reduce the fugitive emissions from the eight billion of our own species?
With Putin's army being belted in Ukraine, he does the Soviet era propaganda trick and tells Russians that if the West wins and Russia loses the West will punish every Russian. What rubbish! The War Crimes Tribunal should punish as war criminals, Putin, Lavrov, Peskov and the military thugs who follow Putin's orders.
National interest in the present World Cup is indicative of the great increase in respect for the sport in Australia since my father would yell out to parklands players in Adelaide: "Kick it with your head, Choom".
Would the proponents of a city stadium please advise why the site of the Canberra Centre is not proposed as the location of a city stadium. It appears to have the space needed, proximity to public transport services and a multitude of existing retail activity to support stadium patrons.
Re "Canberra Liberals' position on light rail out of touch" (canberratimes.com.au, December 6). The government's attitude is 100 per cent predictable and disingenuous. Minister Steel's claim of "unparalleled level of transparency" is a sick joke. What transparency?
If we had followed France's lead and gone nuclear decades ago we, like them, would not have to worry about the affects of international energy prices on electricity costs. It's too late to fix today's mess, but if we go nuclear asap, we can shock-proof the future.
Er, Justin Watson, (Letters, Dec 7), nobody's going to pay $500,000 for a block of land if you can get one for $80,000.
The Reserve Bank aims to make us poorer, in order to make us richer.
I read a headline that Steve Smith has matched Don Bradman. I think not.
According to the Journal of the American Institute of Architects (October 31, 2017) the Rossi Inc. Inverted Bowl design states that the optimal capacity for the inverted bowl design is 16,500 to 19,000 seats. I wonder if one has been built.
David Pope's cartoon "Show me the details" (December 2) was just brilliant. No wonder he won the Cartoonist of the Year award.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.