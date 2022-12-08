The Canberra Times
The St John's wort invasion is a growing problem

By Letters to the Editor
December 9 2022 - 5:30am
Biological control measures such as the chrysolina beetles are the key to halting the spread of St Johns' wort. Picture by Karleen Minney.

The past five to 10 years have seen a gradual invasion of the ACT by St John's wort. This golden-yellow flowered weed currently lines many of our roads, covers the tops of hills and blankets many open areas.

