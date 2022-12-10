The Canberra Times
Times Past: December 11, 1993

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
December 11 2022 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on December 11, 1993.

On this day in 1993, The Canberra Times reported that a specific 50-year era had ended in Australia: the proportion of our overseas-born population decreased in the year.

