On this day in 1993, The Canberra Times reported that a specific 50-year era had ended in Australia: the proportion of our overseas-born population decreased in the year.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics released data that from June 30 in the year, that 77.2 per cent of the population were born in Australia, with 22.8 per cent - or about four million - were born overseas.
The decrease in numbers was shown with overseas migration down at least half to 50,800 from 100,000 in 1990-91.
The main areas of immigration from the last financial year were from Hong Kong (6500), Vietnam (4600), Britain and Ireland (4000), and former Yugosalv republics (3700).
Overall, the most prevalent birthplace outside of Australia remains Britain and Ireland, followed by New Zealand and Italy.
People from the former Soviet Union and Baltic states, who were among the early postwar immigrants who now have a median age of 66.3 years, people from Italy with 55.7 years and from Greece 52.2 years.
The youngest migrant populations from Hong Kong and Macau were more recent and have a median age of 29.4 years.
