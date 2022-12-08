The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Draft Robodebt proposal to Scott Morrison was a 'watering down' of legal advice

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:58pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Whitecross, from the Department of Social Services. Picture supplied.

The draft proposal for the Robodebt scheme from the Department of Human Services to former prime minister Scott Morrison in 2015 included a "watering down" of legal advice, the Royal Commission has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.