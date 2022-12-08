Australia is going to get a new independent environmental umpire, and hopefully it arrives in time for our lyrebirds.
The federal government has promised a seismic shift in favour of Australia's ailing environment, with an independent umpire to decide on future developments that could make it sicker.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek says Labor will rebuild public trust in the nation's environment laws, after the damning Samuel review found they were failing dismally.
She promised a new suite of stronger laws for nature, underpinned by national standards that explicitly define what they're trying to achieve.
Crucially, the environment minister of the day will no longer have primary responsibility for deciding if potentially threatening developments can proceed or not. That task will fall to a new, independent environment protection authority.
It was also revealed today that lyrebirds are running out of songs to sing because of habitat loss.
A study by Western Sydney University found male Albert's lyrebirds living in isolated areas have lost their expansive repertoire and are mimicking fewer animals.
Lead researcher Fiona Backhouse says it is because lyrebirds learn songs from listening to other birds.
The birds are also poor flyers and unable to travel large distances, so they are often trapped in unsuitable habitats.
Meanwhile, a new cyber security strategy will be drawn up by global experts in a bid to make Australia the most secure nation in the world, having become "unnecessarily vulnerable".
Cyber Security Minister Clare O'Neil announced the drafting of the 2023-2030 Australian Cyber Security Strategy at the National Press Club today.
She also unveiled the expert advisory board that will develop the new strategy. It will be chaired by former Telstra chief executive Andrew Penn, and will also be led by former air force chief Mel Hupfeld and Cyber Security Cooperative Research Centre chief executive Rachael Falk.
And the Australian government is seeking assurances from its Indonesian counterparts that a man convicted of making the bombs used in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks will continue to be monitored after his release from prison.
Overnight, Indonesia released Bali attacks bomb maker Umar Patek from prison on parole after serving little more than half his 20-year sentence. The attacks killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.