Australian Olympic Committee chief executive Matt Carroll has thrown his support behind the Australian Sports Commission's vision to rejuvenate the floundering AIS.
Formerly a state of the art high-performance facility, the centre has been in steady decline over the past decade as the government altered its strategic priorities.
With Australia hosting the 2032 Olympics, the role of the AIS has returned to the spotlight. Officials are keen for the venue to play a central role in the nation's quest for a gold-medal rush at the home Games.
Such a move would require significant investment in the facilities and a change in how the Bruce site is used by athletes and sporting organisations.
ASC chief executive Kieren Perkins, has vowed to return the AIS to its past glory and is working with the new federal government to ensure it receives the funding required to regain its place at the centre of Australian sport.
It's a vision Carroll has backed and he's confident the shift will first be noticed in the run up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"The AIS will play an extremely important role not only for Paris but for LA, the home Commonwealth Games (in 2026) and for the team that will be there in 2032," Carroll said.
"Hopefully it will be an advancement of where it is today, which I'm sure it will. I meet monthly with Kieren Perkins so we're all on the same page. As I understand the AIS is going to be here in Canberra and I know Kieren's got plans to ensure it is a world-class facility."
Carroll deferred to Perkins when asked how the AOC would like the AIS to be utilised throughout the next decade and backed the former swimmer to deliver on his vision.
He's eager to ensure, however, that sports science and cutting-edge research remain at the centre of the venue's focus.
"Certainly for the sports that are here and the sports that use the facilities (we want it to grow). Also, it's a centre of knowledge, a centre of research and that's what the AIS is about. It's not just about the athlete, it's ensuring we're at the cutting edge of research and coaching, that's critical."
