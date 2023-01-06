In another story, "Of Saucepans and Star-Showers", the author is caught in a narrative between his estranged alcoholic father and his son, a bright university student in Switzerland. But this is no "home drama". In 15 pages, he manages to connect the narratives of several lives running through his own. How he discovered the fate of his Uncle Boris, shot by German captors in 1942, gives us a grim reminder of the way in which the legacy of Red Army soldiers was manipulated by the government. His grandmother was never informed of the death, only told that he was missing in action and compelled to wait and pine for him until she herself passed away.