Calligraphy Lessonby Mikhail Shishkin review - This collection of short stories reveals the author as a true master of Russian letters

By Roger Pulvers
January 7 2023 - 12:00am
Russian novelist Mikhail Shishkin. Picture supplied
  • Calligraphy Lesson, by Mikhail Shishkin. Deep Vellum, $30.

The ideal book, to my mind," said Mikhail Shishkin in a Russian interview in 2011, "must be made up of my life and of 10 centuries of Russian literature."

