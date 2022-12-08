Canberra Capitals players have noticed a different vibe at training this week.
Despite losing their fifth-straight game last Wednesday, the squad has a spring in their step.
Finally, it feels like everything is starting to click.
The passes are crisp, the shots are dropping and the understanding of how the team wants to play has lifted to another level.
It's a change that comes amid a tumultuous start to the season, the Capitals losing Gemma Potter to a torn ACL in round one before Jade Melbourne injured her ankle two days later.
The guard has returned, only for Brit Smart to suffer an unusual foot injury before US import Dekeiya Cohen walked out on the team before last week's Adelaide clash.
The Capitals haven't played in Canberra since the round-one loss to Bendigo, the extended road trip only adding to the challenging start to the season.
So when Emilee Whittle-Harmon says fans will see a new team for Saturday's home game against the Sydney Flames, she's right in more ways than one.
"It's been really tough," Whittle-Harmon said. "It feels like forever since we played at home and we've had some big road trips. Losing on top of the road trips can get a bit much.
"We're excited to be at home for a couple of weeks and take advantage of that. The crowd will see a different side from our first game at home so it's exciting. It's almost like getting a restart at home."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The past two weeks, in particular, could have sent the Capitals into a downward spiral. Instead, the challenges have galvanised Kristen Veal's squad as they return home.
Cohen's exit was quickly brushed off, while her replacement Nicole Munger made an instant impact both on and off the court.
Whittle-Harmon has been around basketball long enough to know you don't have time to dwell on past events. Instead, you must continue to strive for growth and improvement.
"It's life, it happens," she said of Cohen's exit. "Everyone handled it as best as we could. When we found out, we had training, we had shooting, so it was just like 'yep, we know, but we have to move on and we have to move forward'.
"There wasn't any time to dwell on it. It was just 'we've got that information, but that's now in the past and we have to move forward'. It was what it was, that's life, it happens."
Munger turned heads in her WNBL debut last weekend, the appearance coming just hours after her contract with Canberra was finalised.
While she does not play the same position as Cohen, the American offers many similar qualities and the Capitals are confident she will provide a point of difference to the side's attack.
"We walked out of the Adelaide game disappointed we lost but with a lot of optimism and excitement about what's to come," Whittle-Harmon said. "Nicole slotted in perfectly.
"Her attitude and effort she brought was just what we needed so it's exciting moving forward.
"Nicole's a different position than Dekeiya but she still brings that muscle, size and strength. She's a guard but she's a really strong guard so she'll still get in there and fill those gaps that Dekeiya brought with rebounds.
"I'm actually really happy with the way it all worked out as far as Dekeiya's not there but Munger fills in nicely even though it's not that exact position."
WNBL ROUND FIVE
Saturday, December 10 at 3pm: Canberra Capitals v Sydney Flames at National Convention Centre.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.