But a gigantic choir of the kind used for this annual Messiah done in the Opera House does give proceedings a kind of Cecil B. DeMille, Hollywood biblical epic grandeur. And so one half expects one of the soloists, perhaps the manly bass, to be Charlton Heston, and one half expects miracles to happen during the sacred extravaganza (perhaps triggered by the soul-tingling majesty of the Hallelujah Chorus) just as they do in Cecil B. DeMille's and Charlton Heston's 1956 Vistavision blockbuster The Ten Commandments.