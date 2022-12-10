The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Ian Warden | Light rail extends forever as does the Canberra Liberals' term in opposition

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
December 11 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Light rail construction on Northbiurne Avenue extends far into the distance during stage 1. Picture by Rohan Thomson

How excitedly one counts the sleeps before great excitements are due!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.